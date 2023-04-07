Canada's Most Reputable Companies For 2023 Were Just Ranked & Some Lost Major Points
Netflix, Twitter and grocery stores took a big hit. 👎🏼
A new ranking of Canada's most reputable companies in 2023 has found that Canadians still have mad love for Costco and Canadian Tire but are losing confidence in Netflix, grocery stores and social media giants.
A massive survey by Leger asked 38,000 Canadians to give their two cents on more than 285 companies spanning several different industries throughout Canada.
In the latest rankings, Google takes the top spot with a reputation score of 75, up by five points from last year. Sony follows close behind with a score of 74, while Shoppers Drug Mart, Samsung, and Canadian Tire round out the top five.
This year's biggest movers include Canadian dollar stores Dollarama and Costco, both making significant jumps to reach the seventh and ninth spots, respectively.
Meanwhile, the survey reports that grocery stores and banks saw their reputational scores take a hit, with many Canadians feeling the pinch of inflation and cost-cutting measures.
Netflix saw a significant drop in its reputation score and was likely punished due to its changes in subscription terms when it started cracking down on password sharing earlier this year.
Social media giants Twitter and TikTok took hits too.
"Our 2023 Reputation study scores echo the general mistrust of social media companies and concerns around data privacy," the study's researchers wrote.
"Twitter and its new owner Elon Musk see the biggest drop in reputation that we have seen in almost a decade."
The newest list of top companies for the year also displays a clear trend towards more international players than last year's. Only three companies with Canadian origins made the list compared to the previous year's four.
Here are the top results from Leger's 26th annual Reputation study:
- Google (Reputation Score: 75)
- Sony (Reputation Score: 74)
- Shoppers Drug Mart (Reputation Score: 71)
- Samsung (Reputation Score: 71)
- Canadian Tire (Reputation Score: 70)
- YouTube (Reputation Score: 70)
- Dollarama (Reputation Score: 69)
- Home Depot (Reputation Score: 69)
- Costco Wholesale (Reputation Score: 67)
- Campbell (Reputation Score: 67)