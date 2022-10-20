Whitby's New Spa Village Has Temporarily Closed All Of Its Pools After Reports Of Infection
One visitor says her daughter ended up in urgent care.
A new spa just outside of Toronto has shut down all of its pools due to health concerns. The Thermëa Spa Village In Whitby, Ontario, officially opened on October 6 and failed a health department inspection for its saltwater pool on October 14.
The pool, called Källa, is the biggest saltwater flotation pool in North America, according to the spa. A report by the Durham Region Health Department on October 14 ordered the pool to be closed due to a failure to "ensure [the] public pool is free from every serious condition that may be a health hazard."
In a press release, the CEO Martin Paquette stated that the problem stemmed from a "malfunction of our UV lamps and bromine disinfectant." While the other pools were "safe," the decision was made to close all pools until the spa has "fully rectified the situation."
"On Friday, October 14, the Thermea spa village team was advised by Durham Public Health that pseudomonas and staphylococcus (or staph) bacteria had been detected in our saltwater pool Källa," Paquette said. "Over the last few days, we have gotten to know some of you that have experienced symptoms of a staph infection. We are devasted to hear that this has been your experience of the village."
Maggie Keefer was one guest who experienced symptoms after visiting the spa. She and her two daughters, Jessica and Kaitlin, spent time at the spa on October 10, and fell ill the following day.
"Each of us came down with ear infections the day after we visited the spa," she told Narcity. "Kaitlin came down with a 103 F fever. The fever lasted for three or four days, her face became swollen to the point where she couldn't see her ear, even if she turned her head, she had pain and 100% loss of hearing in the left ear and 50% loss in the right."
Keefer said she and her daughters experienced a range of symptoms including rashes and swelling, and Kaitlin ended up in urgent care.
"It's just so disheartening to think that a business that promotes 'wellness' can simply shut out the concerns of patrons who have, in good faith, paid a lot of money for an experience that is supposed to have them walking away with good health, a calm mind, and a happy spirit," Keefer said.
On October 19, Keefer received an email with a statement from Paquette offering a "Källa refund."
"The amount will automatically be returned to the original form of payment. Our team will take care of everything," he said. Keefer, however, does not believe this is enough.
"I don't think he's gone far enough, offering us money back for Källa alone is unacceptable," she said. "If they were doing what they said they were doing, testing and checking the water every 2 hours, they would have picked up on it long before the Health Department closed Källa."
"In 20 long and wonderful years of dreaming, designing, building and operating spas: a situation like this has never occurred," Paquette stated in the press release. "I hold my staff and myself to the highest standards, and I hope to demonstrate those standards to you as we continue to respond to this situation."
The reopening date of the pools has yet to be announced, but the showers, saunas, and other spa attractions are still available for use.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.