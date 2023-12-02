11 Magical Spots For A Winter Engagement Photoshoot In Canada That Are Simply Stunning
Snow-capped mountains, turquoise lakes and beautiful castles!
If you're newly engaged then you may be searching for the ideal spot to take your engagement photos.
Many cities across Canada can offer you beautiful backdrops for a romantic and cozy photo shoot in the winter and narrowing down the right spot can be the tough part.
From Toronto's Distillery District to the many lakes of Banff National Park and the old neighbourhood of Quebec City, you and your fiancé can be transported to a winter wonderland in any of these locations.
While there are many stunning spots in Canada, we went looking for the best ones to give you and your partner some inspiration as you plan this exciting milestone.
Here are 11 spots in Canada that are perfect for a winter engagement photoshoot.
Moraine Lake, Alberta
With its turquoise water, the snow-capped trees and mountains, is there a more stunning location than Moraine Lake in Banff National Park for an engagement photoshoot?
The Canadian Rockies offer a stunning backdrop no matter the time of year you go, but the winter does offer the additional romance of all the snow.
You and your partner can have some fun with your outfits as you cozy up to each other for your engagement shoot.
You can even take inspiration from the couple in these shots and take some pics with matching plaid shirts!
Old Québec, Québec City
If you would love to go to Europe for an engagement shoot, but that's not in the cards, then you can still get a similar backdrop in Canada.
With old brick buildings and cobblestone streets, the atmosphere in the Old Quebec neighbourhood in Quebec City can feel very similar to what you would see in parts of France or Belgium.
Add a fresh powdering of snow on the streets and buildings and the Fairmont Le Château Frontenac hotel in the background and you have yourself an incredibly beautiful and romantic location to take photos with your partner.
Whistler, British Columbia
Whistler, B.C. may be popular with the skiing and snowboarding crowd but it also offers couples a beautiful location for engagement photos.
You can take a gondola up the mountain in Whistler to get the amazing views of the mountains and trees in your photos for a true Western Canada photoshoot.
It's also a nice bonus if it happens to snow while you're up there!
Toronto Distillery Market
With all the twinkling lights, cobblestone streets and bright red heart sculpture, Toronto's Distillery District during the holidays is a perfect spot to take photos with your fiancé.
During the Toronto Christmas Market, the historic district also has a beautiful Christmas tree and lots of festive treats you can incorporate into your photoshoot like mulled wine and gingerbread cookies.
Downtown Halifax
Over in Eastern Canada, you and your fiancé can go for a romantic stroll in downtown Halifax.
We love the partially covered sidewalks and cute multi-coloured shops in the back, making it look like it's straight out of a Christmas Hallmark film.
There are also plenty of Christmas events happening in the area throughout December so you can even pair your photoshoot with one to add in another festive element to your pics!
Old Port Montréal
Old Port Montréal is another part of Canada that gives off French village vibes right here at home.
Get dressed up and go for a walk in the historic part of the Québec city for a classic engagement shoot like the couple seen in the photos above.
Hatley Castle, BC
It doesn't snow too often in Victoria, B.C., so when it does there's something magical that happens on the island (I live in Victoria so I'm speaking from experience).
The snow covers the old buildings beautifully, including Hatley Castle, and it honestly makes it look like something out of a movie.
The couple in the photo seen above took it up a notch and got dressed up in a long dress and suit and have an umbrella for extra style.
Hatley Castle has been around since 1908 and is a beautiful location for an engagement photoshoot with or without the snow. It's also been used in TV and film shoots for years!
Blue Mountain Village
Blue Mountain Village in Collingwood is transformed into a Christmas village in December.
So along with the snow and ski hills, you and your fiancé can get buildings decked out in garland and bows, and all the twinkling holiday lights in your engagement photos.
A park in Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan has plenty of beautiful locations for a romantic picture session. From conservation areas to the University of Saskatchewan campus, there's a lot to choose from.
You can also opt to go for a walk along a wooded trail in one of the province's provincial parks to get those dreamy and intimate photos with no one else around.
Haines Junction, Yukon
If you happen to be travelling to the Yukon this winter then you may want to consider taking your engagement photos while you're there.
In an engagement photoshoot, photographer @hennygraphy captured a couple having a romantic campfire by the water and walking along the street with the mountains in the background, and it's all so beautiful.
Also, how many people can say they've had their engagement pics taken in the Canadian territory? I assume it's not many!
Downtown Winnipeg
Walking around downtown Winnipeg after a snowfall can give you a great winter backdrop for a photoshoot.
Get bundled up with your partner and take some shots on the deserted snow-filled streets and make sure to get one with the historic building that has become a Winnipeg landmark.
The former Crocus Building (renamed to the McKim Building) seen on the right has been around for more than 100 years!
While these are just 11 locations for a winter engagement photoshoot in Canada, there are plenty of other options as well.
Ontario is filled with many picturesque spots in big cities like Toronto. If you prefer to have a photoshoot in B.C., the western province has a lot to offer as well.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.