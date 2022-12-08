You Can Get Huge Discounts At Home Hardware Right Now & Here Are 7 Of The Best Deals
There’s up to 50% off on kitchen appliances, beauty accessories, DIY tools and more.
Narcity may receive a small commission if you use the affiliate links in this article.
When it comes to holiday shopping, it can be hard to stick to a budget and find the perfect gift at the same time. Luckily, Home Hardware makes it easy to find something for everyone on your nice list without overspending.
Shopping for a beauty enthusiast? Give them the gift of gorgeous hair while saving 40% on an award-winning styling tool. Does your giftee live for home-cooked meals? Take their dinner game to the next level with a countertop appliance that you scored for 25% off.
Through Home Hardware's Home For The Holidays promotion, you can get up to 50% off all of your gifts this year. Every week until the end of December, the Canadian home-improvement store has discounts on different products that you can shop both in store and online.
From time-saving cooking appliances to tools that will help tackle any DIY project, these are the ultimate finds from this week's Home Hardware discounts (applicable December 8-14).
And who knows? With a little extra money in your pocket, you might even pick up the perfect gift for yourself too.
Gift them salon-quality hair at home
Price:
64.99 38.97
Details: With five-star reviews in the tens of thousands (and multiple beauty awards under its belt), Revlon's famous high-speed blow-dryer brush is a bestseller for good reason.
This one-step hair-dryer-meets-round-brush takes blow drying to the next level, leaving hair styled and volumized in just a few minutes.
Delight the plant parent in your life with a humidifier
Price:
$119 $95.20
Details: For the plant parents in your life, a humidifier is a great way to help keep their green babies happy and healthy during winter when the air becomes notoriously dry.
Home Hardware is having a sale on plenty of humidifiers right now, but this Designer Series Cool Mist Humidifier from Honeywell is a sleek addition to any space.
Make food prep endlessly easier with a slow cooker
Price:
$84.99 $63.74
Details: This Hamilton Beach slow cooker is the ultimate kitchen tool for anyone who wants to make cozy and flavourful winter meals with minimum effort. Plus, with little to no hands-on cooking needed, it'll save the chef in your life tons of time.
Just think of all the stews, casseroles and soups your giftee can make (and invite you over for).
Give the gift of a clean home with a super-powered vacuum
Price:
$199.99 $139.97
Details: Make your loved ones' weekly chores something to look forward to with a vacuum that lets them achieve the mess-free floors they're after.
This Hoover Windtunnel vacuum easily goes from carpet to hardwood floor and can reach multiple levels to remove stubborn dirt and pet hair for a better, more satisfying clean.
Get them DIY-ready with the tools they need for their next project
Price: Starting at $4.99
Details: If you know someone who likes to spend their time creating DIY projects, gift them something you know they'll love and put to good use.
Milwaukee has tons of deals on tools at Home Hardware right now, including screwdrivers, measuring tapes, saws, gloves and more. It’s everything your loved one needs to tackle their next project.
Upgrade their dinners & desserts with an air fryer
Price:
$84.99 $51
Details: Air fryers are multi-purpose kitchen appliances that can whip up delicious, crispy meals in no time at all. They work magic on everything from veggies and chicken wings to tofu and even desserts, like donuts or s'mores.
You can find many air fryers at Home Hardware right now, but this compact one from Chefman could make a great gift for anyone who lives in an apartment with limited space.
Help them style their way to softer hair with a heated brush
Price:
$69.99 $42
Details: If your friend is still using the straightener they bought in 9th grade, it’s time to graduate with this heated straightening brush from Revlon.
With a ceramic-coated surface, detangling bristles and a stream of ions to protect from over-styling, this all-in-one styler seriously speeds up drying time.
If the perfect gift for your friends and fam isn't on this list, know that Home Hardware is discounting different items each week for the rest of December.
Beauty accessories, countertop appliances, home improvement tools and more will be up to 50% off, so you can find the perfect gift for everyone this holiday season (and something special for you too).
To find out more about Home Hardware’s Home for the Holidays promotion, visit their website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter for more information.