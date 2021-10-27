Your Roll Up To Win Rolls Have To Be Revealed Soon Or Else You'll Lose Your Prizes
Don't let all those free donuts go to waste! 🍩
Now that Roll Up To Win has come to an end for the second time this year, deadlines to reveal your rolls and claim your prizes are fast approaching.
There were millions of prizes up for grabs during the contest this time around including coffee, donuts, cars, electronics, vacations and streaming service subscriptions so you could have some pretty luxurious rewards waiting to be unveiled.
All digital rolls need to be revealed on or before November 3 at 11:59 p.m. ET. If you have any that still haven't been revealed by the deadline, they will be forfeited and gone for good.
You can reveal your rolls on the Tim Hortons app or website by swiping up on the cup or selecting "RRROLL for Me" for it to be done automatically.
Once that's done, there's also another deadline for claiming your winnings. All the coffees and donuts you won need to be redeemed by November 10 or else you'll lose them.
All of the other prizes that are fancier than food and drinks have their own deadlines.
Happy rolling!