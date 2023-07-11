11 Underrated Nature Destinations In Canada You Need To Visit
Canada is an incredibly beautiful country, made up of all different types of unique terrain. We have majestic mountains, sparkling lakes, rolling prairies, and amazing cityscapes. With such a vast variety of places to explore, it's easy to get caught up in the typical tourist destinations.
If you're looking to explore off the beaten path, check out these 11 beautiful and somewhat underrated Canadian destinations that you need to explore. Whether you're a tourist hoping to explore Canada's natural beauty, or you're looking to plan your next weekend road trip, you should make it your mission to visit all of these places at least once in your lifetime.
Tofino, B.C.
Tofino is home to a beautiful beach, and is a major surfing destination. This relaxing oasis has breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains, and is probably one of the most relaxing places you will ever visit.
Nimmo Bay, B.C.
Nimmo Bay is the ideal place to go whale watching. These beautiful creatures have been spotted just off the mainland of B.C. numerous times, and you don't want to miss them!
Watson Lake, Yukon
Watson Lake is home to the Sign Post Forest, a quirky and adorable destination that is just begging for you to explore it. The "forest" is made up of hundreds of signs and is located along the Alaska Highway.
Gros Morne, Newfoundland
Gros Morne National Park is the second largest national park in Atlantic Canada, and might be one of the most beautiful as well. You'll be swept off your feet after seeing the beautiful landscapes around every turn you take.
Rice Point, P.E.I.
Prince Edward Island is known for their beautiful red rocks, and Rice Point definitely does not disappoint. The area is also surrounded by secluded homes and dense forests, giving the entire area a very serene feel.
Lions Bay, B.C.
Lions Bay is a great place to go swimming, as it has rocks that are ideal for jumping and a popular rope swing. You don't have to go far from Vancouver to feel like you're on holiday.
Cavendish, Newfoundland
Another Newfoundland gem. This adorable town is home to colourful houses and beautiful beaches. If you're interested in exploring an idyllic fishing town, this is definitely the spot for you.
Drumheller, Alberta
When visiting Drumheller it's hard to believe you're still in Canada. This dry desert terrain is seriously breathtaking, and completely unique. Keep your eyes peeled for dinosaur bones!
Hôtel de Glace, Quebec
The Ice Hotel in Quebec is a destination for a unique winter experience. It has stunning ice archways and and sculptures, as well as beautiful rooms where guests can spend the night.
The Butchart Gardens, B.C.
The Butchart Gardens in Victoria are a gardener's dream! You'll be able to explore the numerous walking paths while delving into all the lush greenspace. It seriously looks like something out of a storybook.
Kortright Centre for Conservation, Ontario
Ontario has many beautiful forests and trails, and the Kortright Conservation Area in Woodbridge is no exception. This space is truly magical during the fall months, so plan your trip accordingly!
This article has been updated since it was originally published on January 1, 2017.
