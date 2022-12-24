7 Christmas Traditions Canadians Have Fond Memories Of That'll Hit You Right In The Feels
A very Canuck Christmas.🍁
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
As the holidays come nearer, there are plenty of Canadian Christmas traditions that we can all look forward to!
After all, when you live in a country as cold as Canada in December, it's important to go hard on the holiday cheer or else you're just hanging out in a frozen landscape with nothing to do.
So, to bring back some of those Christmas vibes, here is a list of some of the most Canadian holiday traditions that Canucks love to enjoy in December.
Watching the holiday train
One thing that Canadians across the country are united by is their love for the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train that goes across the entire country in December.
It stops in cities and towns from coast to coast and is fully decked out in festive holiday lights.
Not only that but there are sometimes performances from one of the train cars by bands or other artists.
It's always a treat to enjoy some festive fun with all your friends and family, and it's totally worth braving the cold for!
Using the cold weather as a fridge (or freezer)
There is an upside to all that cold weather! After all, why take up room in your fridge or cooler when the outside world is as cold, if not colder?
From Christmas leftovers to beers, pop and whatever else needs to be cold or frozen, the world becomes your fridge in December.
Yes, if you aren't careful, you could find all your drinks frozen solid, but that's part of the fun — a surprise slushy.
Festive drinks from Tim Hortons
It's not the holidays if you don't drink a peppermint mocha or candy cane hot chocolate from Tim Hortons.
While to some, Starbucks might win the cup when it comes to better hot holiday drinks, having that Canadian experience really comes down to Tim Hortons.
Nothing hits harder than a hot holiday drink on a frigid day of festivities.
Cutting down your own tree in the woods
Canada has a whole lot of trees.
And it's likely that some Canadians remember trudging into the wilderness to find the perfect Christmas tree for the house.
Of course, it's also always important to double check it's completely legal where you live... and that no furry friends are coming home with you.
Watching holiday movies on CBC
Nothing is more Canadian than catching some classic holiday flicks on the ol' CBC.
Every year, the national broadcaster has a roster of holiday movie favourites, as well as short programs, that would put anyone in the Canadian spirit.
Okay, in the past, maybe you'd have to wait through seeing Peter Mansbridge, but other than that, it was plenty of warm, cozy Christmas fun from CBC.
Braving bad weather to see family
In Canada, Christmas comes with a heck of a lot of the white stuff.
Driving in it can be a real pain and potentially even dangerous. But, we do it anyway to be with our families around the holidays.
Whether it be ice, sleet, rain, or fog, or some very Canadian version of all of those combined, it's all worth braving to enjoy some coziness and Christmas cheer with loved ones.
Whatever your family did
And finally, a Canadian Christmas tradition is whatever you do!
Whether you've just arrived in Canada or you were born and raised in the country, one thing that makes Canada so cool is the hundreds or even thousands of cultures that are able to thrive here.
With each culture comes a whole slew of unique traditions around the holidays, and tons don't actually include celebrating Christmas at all!
Whatever it is you do in Canada for your tradition, it is as Canadian as anything on this list!
If you're looking to start up some new holiday traditions, there are some really fun holiday events happening across the country this year from B.C., to Alberta and Ontario.
Merry Christmas, one and all!