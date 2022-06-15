A Canadian Official Attended A Party At The Russian Embassy & Justin Trudeau Is Not Happy
"It was absolutely unacceptable."
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has responded to the news that a Canadian representative attended a celebration at the Russian Embassy, describing the move as "absolutely unacceptable."
On June 12, the Globe and Mail reported that Deputy Chief of Protocol Yasemin Heinbecker attended a Russia Day celebration at the Russian Embassy in Ottawa.
After the article was published, the Department of Global Affairs apologized and admitted it was wrong to have sent a senior representative to the event.
However, interim leader of the Conservative Party of Canada Candace Bergen needled Trudeau about what happened during Question Period in the House of Commons on Tuesday.
"We're supposed to be friends of Ukraine," said Bergen to the PM. "Why did [Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly] send one of her delegates to party with Russian diplomats who are still being allowed to stay in Canada?"
In response, Trudeau said, "Obviously it was absolutely unacceptable for any Canadian representative to be at this event."
"It never should have happened and we denounce it thoroughly."
The prime minister also pointed out that during a recent call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, "this issue did not come up because, obviously, there are much more important issues."
"Canada is completely and totally unequivocal in its support for Ukraine and in its condemnation of Russia," he concluded.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly also shared a statement about what happened, saying that "No Canadian representative should have attended the event hosted at the Russian embassy."
\u201cThis is unacceptable. No Canadian representative should have attended the event hosted at the Russian embassy & no Canadian representative will attend this kind of event again.\n\ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6 continues to stand with \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 as it fights against Russia\u2019s egregious invasion. https://t.co/azkvbhupiv\u201d— M\u00e9lanie Joly (@M\u00e9lanie Joly) 1655077296
She added that, "No Canadian representative will attend this kind of event again."
The federal government has been a vocal supporter of Ukraine since the Russian invasion in February of 2022.
Canada has sent aid to the eastern European nation and has also welcomed Ukrainian refugees affected by the conflict.
Trudeau and Zelenskyy have also been outspoken allies in recent months, with both of them publicly decreeing their friendship and support of each other's countries.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.