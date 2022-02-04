Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

16 Absolutely Genius Products Every Lazy Person Needs In Their Life

When the bare minimum is absolute work. 🦥

Commerce Editor
16 Absolutely Genius Products Every Lazy Person Needs In Their Life
Amazon Canada

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you're like me and have been in full-on energy-saving mode since the start of the pandemic way back in 2020, then you've come to the right place.

I get it. Life is hard enough as it is, which is why I've gathered a bunch of products that can help you clean up around the house without lifting a finger and even watch TV while laying flat out on the bed.

This list here is loaded with life-changing products – for $8.60 and up — that you'll wish you had bought sooner.

Dust Mop Slippers

Amazon Canada

These microfibre slippers are perfect when you're too lazy to clean your apartment. All you have to do is put these on your feet and walk around your hardwood floors to get a good cleaning in. Here, you get a pack of five in bright colours.

OrangeHome
$22.99 $15.50
Buy Now

Phone Neck Holder

Amazon Canada

At last! A way to watch countless hours of TikToks without having to hold your phone up the whole time. The phone holder loops around your neck so your hands remain free to rest.

Aduro
$21.24
Buy Now

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Brush

Amazon Canada

Washing your hair? A chore. Blowdrying your hair? Also a chore. Then having to style it? Forget about it! This Revlon tool makes everything easier since it both dries and styles at the same time.

Revlon
$64.96 $60.11
Buy Now

Home Pregnancy Pillow

Amazon Canada

Although it's designed for pregnant people, this hypoallergenic body pillow can be used by anyone who wants a more comfortable sleep. "I'm not even pregnant and I love this pillow. I purchased it for back pain as I heard they help and it's amazing," one reviewer says.

Chilling Home Store
$69.99
Buy Now

Magic Dishwashing Gloves with Scrubbers

Amazon Canada

No need for a sponge anymore. With these gloves, you can effectively clean all your dishes in a flash. The thick and soft bristles remove oil stains and dirt easily and faster.

anzoee
$12.99
Buy Now

Maybelline Tattoo Brow Peel Off Tint

Amazon Canada

Filling in your eyebrows each and every day can be such a pain. Luckily, this peel-off tint gives you good, strong brows that last up to three days.

Maybelline
$14.99 $12.96
Buy Now

Vinmax Prism Glasses For Laying Down

Amazon Canada

Trying to read or watch TV while laying down can put a strain on your neck. Luckily, someone out there invented these genius glasses that turn your view downward at a 90-degree angle. People on Amazon are writing "life-changing" in their reviews.

Vinmax
$18.99
Buy Now

SipCaddy Bath & Shower Cupholder

Amazon Canada

This cup holder is absolutely necessary if you enjoy a nice glass of Merlot while soaking in the tub. Apparently this brand is "the only cupholder in the world that holds wine glasses," so there you have it!

SipCaddy
$22.95
Buy Now

Banana Slicer

Amazon Canada

Look, we all have to make our own food eventually but if you absolutely draw the line at cutting your own bananas, then let this handy device do it for you. It saves you ... five seconds!

Amazon Canada
$8.60
Buy Now

Portable Laptop Desk with USB Charging Port

Amazon Canada

Working from the comfort of your own bed is a true privilege. But having to get up all the time sucks. The built-in USB ports on this desk means you can change your devices without having to get up and plug them into a wall outlet.

TZT
$59.99
Buy Now

Unger Grabber Plus

Beth Bath & Beyond

Having a tool like this nearby allows you to reach for things like the remote, a beer, a bag of potato chips, without having to actually get up off the couch.

Unger
$19.99
Buy Now

Joy Resolve Coffee Alarm Clock

SSENSE

There's something about waking up to freshly brewed coffee that you had no involvement in making that just feels right, you know? This alarm clock offers to brew coffee for you so it's ready when you wake up. It's pretty clever but also pretty damn expensive, so it's up to you to decide if it's worth the splurge.

Joy Resolve
$565
Buy Now

Portable Mini Steamer

The Bay

A small handheld steamer like this one takes the pain out of having to drag your massive ironing board out of the storage closet every time there's a wrinkle in your shirt. This steamer, which comes in pink, black or blue, heats up in 25 seconds and works on all types of fabric.

Steamery
$180
Buy Now

Self-Cleaning Litter Box

Amazon Canada

Scooping up poop is such a tedious task! If you have a feline friend at home, you can invest in a self-cleaning litter box like this one on Amazon. The disposable tray lasts up to 30 days for one cat.

Petsafe Store
$244.99
Buy Now

Oral B Pro 1000 Electric Toothbrush

Amazon Canada

Having a toothbrush that does all the work for you is a game-changer. This electric one has over 78,000 ratings on Amazon. It can remove 300% more plaque along the gum line than a regular manual toothbrush which is pretty remarkable.

Oral B
$59.99
Buy Now

Mini Desktop Vacuum

Amazon Canada

This compact device can actually clean up dust and small debris around your desk area. Not to mention, it looks cute as hell!

ECSEM Store
$20.98 $18.98
Buy Now
From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

amazon canada

You Can Buy Loop Earplugs On Amazon Canada If You're Sick Of All The Damn Noise Outside

Hopefully these will help you get some peace and quiet this weekend.

@looperearplugs | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

It's no secret that conditions in Ottawa are more than loud at the moment. Without knowing how long the noise outside will last, it might be in your best interest to invest in a solid pair of earplugs.

Keep Reading Show less
amazon canada

A Heated Massager & 6 Other Top-Rated Amazon Products You Can Get On Sale

We love a deal! 🙌

Amazon Canada, Brittany Barber | Narcity Media

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you're looking for a little retail therapy, make sure to check out what's currently on sale on Amazon Canada.

Keep Reading Show less

11 Nostalgic Items You Can Buy That'll Transport You Back To The '90s

You don't have to be a millennial to appreciate these nifty products.

Urban Outfitters, Urban Outfitters, Etsy

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Whether you're a millennial or not, there's just something so sweet and nostalgic about the '90s era. The music, the movies, the mini butterfly clips and elastic chokers — what a thrilling time it was!

Keep Reading Show less
amazon canada

This Lumbar Support Pillow Is On Sale & It's A Lot Cheaper Than Buying A New Office Chair

It has over 15,000 five-star ratings on Amazon Canada!

@everlasting_comfort | Instagram, Amazon Canada

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you work in front of a computer all day, you probably already know the aches, pains and discomfort that come with sitting for hours on end.

Keep Reading Show less