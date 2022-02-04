16 Absolutely Genius Products Every Lazy Person Needs In Their Life
When the bare minimum is absolute work. 🦥
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
If you're like me and have been in full-on energy-saving mode since the start of the pandemic way back in 2020, then you've come to the right place.
I get it. Life is hard enough as it is, which is why I've gathered a bunch of products that can help you clean up around the house without lifting a finger and even watch TV while laying flat out on the bed.
This list here is loaded with life-changing products – for $8.60 and up — that you'll wish you had bought sooner.
Dust Mop Slippers
These microfibre slippers are perfect when you're too lazy to clean your apartment. All you have to do is put these on your feet and walk around your hardwood floors to get a good cleaning in. Here, you get a pack of five in bright colours.
Phone Neck Holder
At last! A way to watch countless hours of TikToks without having to hold your phone up the whole time. The phone holder loops around your neck so your hands remain free to rest.
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Brush
Washing your hair? A chore. Blowdrying your hair? Also a chore. Then having to style it? Forget about it! This Revlon tool makes everything easier since it both dries and styles at the same time.
Home Pregnancy Pillow
Although it's designed for pregnant people, this hypoallergenic body pillow can be used by anyone who wants a more comfortable sleep. "I'm not even pregnant and I love this pillow. I purchased it for back pain as I heard they help and it's amazing," one reviewer says.
Magic Dishwashing Gloves with Scrubbers
No need for a sponge anymore. With these gloves, you can effectively clean all your dishes in a flash. The thick and soft bristles remove oil stains and dirt easily and faster.
Maybelline Tattoo Brow Peel Off Tint
Filling in your eyebrows each and every day can be such a pain. Luckily, this peel-off tint gives you good, strong brows that last up to three days.
Vinmax Prism Glasses For Laying Down
Amazon Canada
Trying to read or watch TV while laying down can put a strain on your neck. Luckily, someone out there invented these genius glasses that turn your view downward at a 90-degree angle. People on Amazon are writing "life-changing" in their reviews.
SipCaddy Bath & Shower Cupholder
This cup holder is absolutely necessary if you enjoy a nice glass of Merlot while soaking in the tub. Apparently this brand is "the only cupholder in the world that holds wine glasses," so there you have it!
Banana Slicer
Look, we all have to make our own food eventually but if you absolutely draw the line at cutting your own bananas, then let this handy device do it for you. It saves you ... five seconds!
Portable Laptop Desk with USB Charging Port
Working from the comfort of your own bed is a true privilege. But having to get up all the time sucks. The built-in USB ports on this desk means you can change your devices without having to get up and plug them into a wall outlet.
Unger Grabber Plus
Having a tool like this nearby allows you to reach for things like the remote, a beer, a bag of potato chips, without having to actually get up off the couch.
Joy Resolve Coffee Alarm Clock
There's something about waking up to freshly brewed coffee that you had no involvement in making that just feels right, you know? This alarm clock offers to brew coffee for you so it's ready when you wake up. It's pretty clever but also pretty damn expensive, so it's up to you to decide if it's worth the splurge.
Portable Mini Steamer
A small handheld steamer like this one takes the pain out of having to drag your massive ironing board out of the storage closet every time there's a wrinkle in your shirt. This steamer, which comes in pink, black or blue, heats up in 25 seconds and works on all types of fabric.
Self-Cleaning Litter Box
Scooping up poop is such a tedious task! If you have a feline friend at home, you can invest in a self-cleaning litter box like this one on Amazon. The disposable tray lasts up to 30 days for one cat.
Oral B Pro 1000 Electric Toothbrush
Having a toothbrush that does all the work for you is a game-changer. This electric one has over 78,000 ratings on Amazon. It can remove 300% more plaque along the gum line than a regular manual toothbrush which is pretty remarkable.
Mini Desktop Vacuum
This compact device can actually clean up dust and small debris around your desk area. Not to mention, it looks cute as hell!