This Short BC Trail Leads To A Magnificent Waterfall That Cascades Into An Emerald River
Short hike, big pay off. 🥾
British Columbia is full of magical hidden gems, many of which are waiting for you, hidden deep within the old forests. If you're not into a big workout, but still want to see the magnificence of nature in full force — head to Narin Falls Provincial Park.
Narin Falls Trail brings you to a rushing waterfall set between rock formations, that gushes down into a pool of emerald water.
The best part of this mini natural wonder is that it takes under an hour to find it.
The hike is rated "moderate" on AllTrails and is located near Pemberton, B.C. That's about a two-hour drive from Vancouver, but it's worth making a day trip to the area from the city.
You'll be in the mountains here, and have access to other legendary hikes nearby, like Joffre Lakes.
A quicker adventure is Narin Falls though, which totals 2.6 kilometres and is a pretty clear trail that takes you right to the falls.
Along the way, you can enjoy the tranquil nature with towering trees all around and the sound of the river in the background.
Once you arrive at the falls you can view it from a platform at a safe distance.
You'll definitely want to keep that distance too, because the power of the falls is clearly mighty.
The waterfall is tucked in among the rocks that surround it, which are smoothly carved from years of rushing water around them.
This spot is also just 20 minutes away from Whistler, so after you visit you can go and spend the day in the popular tourist town.
Narin Falls Trail
Address: Nairn Falls Provincial Park
Why You Need To Go: Here you get to experience a beautiful trail and a stunning waterfall, all without doing too much work.