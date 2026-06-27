This little Ontario town between 2 sparkling lakes was named among Canada's best spots to live
You can enjoy cottage country charm.
Dreaming of trading city life for lake views and a slower pace? This charming Ontario town might just be calling your name.
Tucked away in cottage country and surrounded by sparkling water, it's brimming with small-town charm, and according to Narcity readers, it's one of Canada's best places to call home.
On Narcity Canada's Facebook page, we asked readers to name what they think is Canada's best small town to live in. Hundreds of people weighed in, and one Ontario gem that came up was Bobcaygeon.
Nestled in the Kawarthas, Bobcaygeon sits between Sturgeon and Pigeon Lakes, offering residents easy access to waterfront views and picturesque scenery.
Located about 90 minutes from the GTA, the town blends cottage-country vibes with everyday conveniences. Its quaint downtown is filled with independent shops, restaurants and sweet spots to grab an ice cream on a sunny afternoon.
One of the community's top landmarks is Lock 32 along the Trent-Severn Waterway. The scenic area is a dreamy spot to watch boats glide through the locks and take in postcard-worthy views of the water.
During the warmer months, you can head to Bobcaygeon Beach Park, where you'll find a wide stretch of sand and shallow waters for a beach day close to home.
The town also allows you to enjoy everything the Kawartha Lakes region has to offer without going too far. The area boasts more than 250 lakes, 15 beaches and charming nearby communities like Lindsay and Fenelon Falls.
Weekend plans could include exploring Balsam Lake Provincial Park, catching a performance at The Grove Theatre, visiting Kawartha Settlers' Village or browsing one of the region's farmers' markets.
While Bobcaygeon is often thought of as a summer destination, it offers unique charm year-round.
In the fall, the surrounding Kawarthas turn into a patchwork of fiery reds and golds, with scenic drives and waterfront walks in crisp autumn air.
Winter is a cozier season, with snow-dusted main streets, local cafés, and frozen lake views.
During the spring, the lively energy starts to return with patio season, boats on the locks, and more.
According to Exit Realty Liftlock, Bobcaygeon "offers residents a quintessential small-town experience nestled along the shores of the Trent-Severn Waterway." Its quaint downtown, natural surroundings, and rich history boast a "rewarding and fulfilling lifestyle for residents of all ages."
Zolo reports that the average home price in Bobcaygeon as of June 2026 is $822,596.
With its waterfront setting, cottage-country atmosphere and friendly small-town feel, it's easy to see why so many Narcity readers think Bobcaygeon is one of Canada's best places to put down roots.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.