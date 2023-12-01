13 Boozy Christmas Gifts From The LCBO That Are Sure To Get You Into The Holiday Spirits
Who doesn't want a cocktail this Christmas?
It's officially December which means the countdown to Christmas 2023 is on!
If you haven't started your shopping as yet or have no idea what to get someone, an alcohol gift set is always a fun present to receive if you like to indulge in an adult beverage or two.
Whether it's a gift for a hard-to-shop-for person like your dad, or for someone whose preferences elude you (like a boss or an in-law), there are plenty of alcohol gift ideas out there that are sure to please.
Take a look below at some popular boozy Christmas or holiday gifts available at the LCBO that are so fun you'll likely want to buy a second as a present for yourself (go ahead, you deserve it).
Crystal Head Vodka Gift Set
The Crystal Head Vodka Gift Set with a bottle of liquor and four shot glasses from the LCBO.
Crystal Vodka
Made in Newfoundland, the Crystal Head Vodka Gift Set is a fun present for fans of the spirit and all things macabre.
What's better than one big crystal skull filled with vodka? Four skull shot glasses filled with vodka!
"This hauntingly delicious vodka displays neutral grain aromas and delicate flavours of citrus before the smooth, clean finish," says the LCBO of this liquor.
Price: $66.95
Crown Royal with Glasses Gift Pack
Crown Royal with Glasses Gift Pack from the LCBO.
Crown Royal
Made in Canada, the Crown Royal gift package comes with a bottle of the iconic Canadian whisky and two glasses perfect for serving the drink either neat or on the rocks.
If you've never tried the drink from the award-winning brand, the LCBO notes that it has buttery, vanilla and peach aromas while on the palate you should look for a "light sweet peach flavour with wood spice on a dry finish."
Price: $38.95
Canadian Club 100% Rye Gift Pack
Canadian Club 100% Rye Gift Pack from the LCBO.
Or if you know someone who prefers a rye, the Canadian Club 100% Rye Gift Pack is sure to please, and it comes with two rocks glasses.
In terms of palate, the LCBO describes this spirit as sweet and warm and "balanced by spice flavours followed by a long finish showing dried fruit, honey and ginger." Yum!
Price: $37.45
Matt & Steve's Caesar Time Gift Pack
Matt & Steve's Caesar Time Gift Pack from the LCBO.
Caesar's are a uniquely Canadian drink, and the Matt & Steve's Caesar Time Gift Pack is made in Ontario, which is fitting.
You'll get to try two of their Caesars and it comes with a bottle of The Extreme Bean pickled beans, which make for a perfect garnish in your cocktail.
Price: $18.55
Pelee Island VQA Happy Holidays Gift Pack
Pelee Island VQA Happy Holidays Gift Pack from the LBCO.
What's better than getting one bottle of wine? Three bottles of wine!
With one white and two reds, the "juicy" chardonnay is described as having intense ripe fruit with a zesty finish, the pinot noir has raspberry and sour cherry flavours and the cabernet franc has "perfectly ripe fruit with velvety tannins."
This set of three would also make for a lovely host gift if you're going over to someone's house for dinner!
Price: $44.95
Inniskillin Icewine VQA Holiday Gift Pack
Inniskillin Icewine VQA Holiday Gift Pack from the LCBO.
Or, if they prefer something a bit sweeter, the Inniskillin Icewine VQA Holiday Gift Pack out of the Niagara region comes with a vidal and riesling that'll make for a delicious after-dinner sipper.
Price: $64.95
Dillon's Old Fashioned Gift Pack
Dillon's Old Fashioned Gift Pack from the LCBO.
Made in Ontario, Dillon's Old Fashioned Gift Pack comes with most of the things you'll need to make tempting cocktails including rye whisky, simple syrup and orange bitters.
Old Fashions by the fire? Yes, please!
Price: $81.95
JP Chenet Advent Calendar - Sparkling Wine
JP Chenet Advent Calendar - Sparkling Wine from the LCBO.
If you've got a bit of a bigger budget this year, the JP Chenet Advent Calendar of sparkling wine would make a stunning gift at the beginning of December.
Imagine getting a fun little 200mL of sparkling wine for 24 days? The dream, to be honest!
Price: $174.95
Innis & Gunn Gift Pack
Innis & Gunn Gift Pack from the LCBO.
For the beer lover in your life, they'll likely get a kick out of the Innis & Gunn Gift Pack that comes with four different types of their brew as well as a swanky-looking goblet glass.
Price: $17.95
Fireball Holiday Gift Pack
The Fireball Holiday Gift Pack from the LCBO.
There's definitely somebody you know who'd appreciate 15 mini bottles of Fireball and you likely have very wild memories (or lack thereof) of doing shots of the cinnamon-flavour liquor with them.
Price: $24.95
Grey Goose Holiday Gift Pack
Grey Goose Holiday Gift Pack from the LCBO.
This classy Grey Goose Holiday Gift Pack is ideal for that person who likes to sip on a martini after a long day as it comes with two cocktail glasses meant for the drink.
Shaken or stirred, it's sure to be delicious!
Price: $64.95
Baileys Mug Pack
The Baileys Mug Pack from the LCBO.
And lastly, Baileys is a holiday favourite for a reason — the Baileys Mug Pack comes with a clear glass that you can add some ice and liquor to as a post-dinner drink with notes of fresh coffee, hazelnut and chocolate.
Or it'll add a touch of fun to their Christmas morning coffee or hot chocolate!
Price: $37.95
Happy holidays!
Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol. If you're going to drink alcohol, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.