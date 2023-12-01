lcbo

13 Boozy Christmas Gifts From The LCBO That Are Sure To Get You Into The Holiday Spirits

Who doesn't want a cocktail this Christmas?

Festive Christmas drinks.
Editor

Festive Christmas drinks.

Svetlana Kolpakova | Dreamstime

It's officially December which means the countdown to Christmas 2023 is on!

If you haven't started your shopping as yet or have no idea what to get someone, an alcohol gift set is always a fun present to receive if you like to indulge in an adult beverage or two.

Whether it's a gift for a hard-to-shop-for person like your dad, or for someone whose preferences elude you (like a boss or an in-law), there are plenty of alcohol gift ideas out there that are sure to please.

Take a look below at some popular boozy Christmas or holiday gifts available at the LCBO that are so fun you'll likely want to buy a second as a present for yourself (go ahead, you deserve it).

Crystal Head Vodka Gift Set

\u200bThe Crystal Head Vodka Gift Set with a bottle of liquor and four shot glasses from the LCBO.

The Crystal Head Vodka Gift Set with a bottle of liquor and four shot glasses from the LCBO.

Crystal Vodka

Made in Newfoundland, the Crystal Head Vodka Gift Set is a fun present for fans of the spirit and all things macabre.

What's better than one big crystal skull filled with vodka? Four skull shot glasses filled with vodka!

"This hauntingly delicious vodka displays neutral grain aromas and delicate flavours of citrus before the smooth, clean finish," says the LCBO of this liquor.

Price: $66.95

Check it out at lcbo.com

Crown Royal with Glasses Gift Pack

Crown Royal with Glasses Gift Pack.

Crown Royal with Glasses Gift Pack from the LCBO.

Crown Royal

Made in Canada, the Crown Royal gift package comes with a bottle of the iconic Canadian whisky and two glasses perfect for serving the drink either neat or on the rocks.

If you've never tried the drink from the award-winning brand, the LCBO notes that it has buttery, vanilla and peach aromas while on the palate you should look for a "light sweet peach flavour with wood spice on a dry finish."

Price: $38.95

Check it out at lcbo.com

Canadian Club 100% Rye Gift Pack

Canadian Club 100% Rye Gift Pack from the LCBO.

Canadian Club 100% Rye Gift Pack from the LCBO.

LCBO

Or if you know someone who prefers a rye, the Canadian Club 100% Rye Gift Pack is sure to please, and it comes with two rocks glasses.

In terms of palate, the LCBO describes this spirit as sweet and warm and "balanced by spice flavours followed by a long finish showing dried fruit, honey and ginger." Yum!

Price: $37.45

Check it out at lcbo.com

Matt & Steve's Caesar Time Gift Pack

Matt & Steve's Caesar Time Gift Pack from the LCBO.

Matt & Steve's Caesar Time Gift Pack from the LCBO.

LCBO

Caesar's are a uniquely Canadian drink, and the Matt & Steve's Caesar Time Gift Pack is made in Ontario, which is fitting.

You'll get to try two of their Caesars and it comes with a bottle of The Extreme Bean pickled beans, which make for a perfect garnish in your cocktail.

Price: $18.55

Check it out at lcbo.com

Pelee Island VQA Happy Holidays Gift Pack

Pelee Island VQA Happy Holidays Gift Pack from the LBCO.

Pelee Island VQA Happy Holidays Gift Pack from the LBCO.

LCBO

What's better than getting one bottle of wine? Three bottles of wine!

With one white and two reds, the "juicy" chardonnay is described as having intense ripe fruit with a zesty finish, the pinot noir has raspberry and sour cherry flavours and the cabernet franc has "perfectly ripe fruit with velvety tannins."

This set of three would also make for a lovely host gift if you're going over to someone's house for dinner!

Price: $44.95

Check it out at lcbo.com

Inniskillin Icewine VQA Holiday Gift Pack

Inniskillin Icewine VQA Holiday Gift Pack from the LCBO.

Inniskillin Icewine VQA Holiday Gift Pack from the LCBO.

LCBO

Or, if they prefer something a bit sweeter, the Inniskillin Icewine VQA Holiday Gift Pack out of the Niagara region comes with a vidal and riesling that'll make for a delicious after-dinner sipper.

Price: $64.95

Check it out at lcbo.com

Dillon's Old Fashioned Gift Pack

Dillon's Old Fashioned Gift Pack from the LCBO.

Dillon's Old Fashioned Gift Pack from the LCBO.

LCBO

Made in Ontario, Dillon's Old Fashioned Gift Pack comes with most of the things you'll need to make tempting cocktails including rye whisky, simple syrup and orange bitters.

Old Fashions by the fire? Yes, please!

Price: $81.95

Check it out at lcbo.com

JP Chenet Advent Calendar - Sparkling Wine

JP Chenet Advent Calendar - Sparkling Wine from the LCBO.

JP Chenet Advent Calendar - Sparkling Wine from the LCBO.

LCBO

If you've got a bit of a bigger budget this year, the JP Chenet Advent Calendar of sparkling wine would make a stunning gift at the beginning of December.

Imagine getting a fun little 200mL of sparkling wine for 24 days? The dream, to be honest!

Price: $174.95

Check it out at lcbo.com

Innis & Gunn Gift Pack

Innis & Gunn Gift Pack from the LCBO.

Innis & Gunn Gift Pack from the LCBO.

LCBO

For the beer lover in your life, they'll likely get a kick out of the Innis & Gunn Gift Pack that comes with four different types of their brew as well as a swanky-looking goblet glass.

Price: $17.95

Check it out at lcbo.com

Fireball Holiday Gift Pack

The Fireball Holiday Gift Pack from the LCBO.

The Fireball Holiday Gift Pack from the LCBO.

LCBO

There's definitely somebody you know who'd appreciate 15 mini bottles of Fireball and you likely have very wild memories (or lack thereof) of doing shots of the cinnamon-flavour liquor with them.

Price: $24.95

Check it out at lcbo.com

Grey Goose Holiday Gift Pack

Grey Goose Holiday Gift Pack from the LCBO.

Grey Goose Holiday Gift Pack from the LCBO.

LCBO

This classy Grey Goose Holiday Gift Pack is ideal for that person who likes to sip on a martini after a long day as it comes with two cocktail glasses meant for the drink.

Shaken or stirred, it's sure to be delicious!

Price: $64.95

Check it out at lcbo.com

Baileys Mug Pack

The Baileys Mug Pack from the LCBO.

The Baileys Mug Pack from the LCBO.

LCBO

And lastly, Baileys is a holiday favourite for a reason — the Baileys Mug Pack comes with a clear glass that you can add some ice and liquor to as a post-dinner drink with notes of fresh coffee, hazelnut and chocolate.

Or it'll add a touch of fun to their Christmas morning coffee or hot chocolate!

Price: $37.95

Check it out at lcbo.com

Happy holidays!

Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol. If you're going to drink alcohol, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

From Your Site Articles
Sarah Rohoman
Editor
Sarah Rohoman is an Editor for Narcity Media focused on Canadian celebrities and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
Loading...