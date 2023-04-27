'Destructive Avalanches' Might Hit Western Canada This Weekend & Hikers Are Being Warned
"A dramatic increase in temperatures is expected to destabilize the snowpack."
If you're planning a weekend in the mountains, hikers and travellers are being warned of dangerous avalanche conditions across all mountainous areas in western Canada.
Avalanche Canada has issued a "special public avalanche warning" to many parts of western Canada lasting until the end of Monday, May 1 as temperatures in Alberta and B.C. rise over the course of the weekend.
According to The Weather Network, temperatures in Banff could reach up to 18 degrees this weekend, and up to 22 degrees in Whistler.
These warm temperatures may destabilize the snowpack across western Canada which could result in "dangerous, destructive avalanches," Avalanche Canada said.
"The sudden transition from cool, wintry conditions in the alpine to warm temperatures will create dangerous avalanche conditions," the warning said.
Snowpack in these areas will likely result in "very large" avalanches that could run to valley bottoms in all mountainous areas of Alberta and B.C. and the hazard will increase with every day of warmth.
"Regions with persistent or deep persistent slab avalanche problems will be especially problematic, with avalanches potentially involving the full depth of the snowpack," the warning added.
There could also be "large and destructive cornice falls."
If you are planning to make the most of the warm weather and head out hiking, Avalanche Canada has warned backcountry users, hikers and scramblers to stick to "simple, low-angle terrain" and avoid all overhead avalanche hazards.
There have already been several deaths by avalanches across Alberta and B.C. this year. In January, two off-duty police officers were killed while snowmobiling in near Kalso, B.C. and in March, three people were killed and multiple others were injured in an avalanche near Invermere, B.C.
Most recently, a 21-year-old from Red Deer was killed in an avalanche near Lake Louise, according to Global News.
