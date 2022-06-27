Canada Morning Brief: What You Need To Know For June 27
Canadians also thought Friday's U.S. Supreme Court decision marked 'a dark day.'
Good morning — Andrew from Narcity here! ☕
If you've been waiting on a gritty reboot of the Ice Age franchise, look no further than this incredible baby woolly mammoth fossil discovered in the Yukon.
Psst... You can now sign up for the soon-to-launch email version of the Canada Morning Brief right here.
5 Things You Need To Know Today
🧅 HOLIDAYS
As you certainly already knew, today is both National Ice Cream Cake Day and National Onion Day. Mark the occasion by having perhaps one of the worst possible ice cream cake flavours imaginable.
🏒 HOCKEY
The Colorado Avalanche secured their first Stanley Cup Final win since 2001, knocking off two-time reigning champion Tampa Bay in six games. Calgary-raised defenseman Cale Makar won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the MVP of the playoffs.
🎾 WIMBLEDON
The world's most famous tennis tournament begins main draw play today. Four Canadians are competing in singles — men Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov and women Bianca Andreescu and Rebecca Marino. Top-ranked Canadian woman Leylah Fernandez is out due to injury.
📺 NOW STREAMING
After a busy summer weekend of festivals and other events, we can now circle back to The Man from Toronto, which debuted unceremoniously on Netflix on Friday. The critics haven't been kind; the action-comedy currently has a 24% on Rotten Tomatoes and 32 on Metacritic.
🎂 BIRTHDAYS
Happy 38th to top-three Kardashian sister Khloe. It's also the 33rd birthday of Harry Potter child star Matthew Lewis, who had one of the greatest glow-ups of all time, and the 36th birthday of ex-Disney Channel weirdo Drake Bell, who had one of the greatest glow-downs of all time.
In Case You Missed It
1. The End of Roe v. Wade, The States' Landmark Abortion Rights RulingIn an earth-moving decision, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down its longstanding decision on Roe v. Wade — the legal ruling guaranteeing the right for Americans to receive an abortion throughout the country — on Friday. As Josh Elliott writes, the decision came on a 5-4 vote, with all three justices appointed under Republican President Donald Trump voting to overturn the 1973 decision. Here's what we know so far about the ruling.
- Across the border: Many states with conservative leanings already had "trigger laws" ready to come into effect once Roe v. Wade came to an end. Sameen Chaudhry breaks down which states will face the most restrictions on abortions.
- At home: A number of high-profile Canadian politicians joined the chorus of dissent against the decision, including Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly, who called it "a dark day," Tristan Wheeler reports.
- Abroad: Responding to the news, Sarah Rohoman notes that Olivia Rodrigo and Lily Allen took the stage at the UK's Glastonbury Festival for a duet of the latter's "F*ck You" aimed at the Supreme Court.
2. Trudeau: Unvaccinated Canadians Must Reap What They Sow
In an interview with the CBC over the weekend, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reiterated that while "nobody was going to force anyone into doing something they don't want to do," unvaccinated Canadians must contend with the "consequences" of their decisions, Lisa Belmonte reports. Still, a number of pandemic-era restrictions are beginning to be tweaked, including vaccine requirements for federally operated planes and trains that travel within Canada and abroad. Read more here.
3. Waiting For Canadian Houses To Be Affordable? Grab A Seat
According to a new study, Canada is going to need to build 3.5 million additional housing units by 2030 to get country-wide affordability back to the standard of 2003-04. That's when Canadians were spending around 35.7% to 37.8% of their disposable income on purchasing a home, Tristan Wheeler writes. Here's why experts are calling for an "all-hands-on-deck" approach.
4. European Union Adding New Charge For International Tourists
Starting in 2023, visitors to the EU from a group of 63 countries including Canada, the U.S. and the United Kingdom will have to shell out an extra €7 as part of a new visa waiver system. The online form will take about 10 minutes to fill out and most applications will be approved "within minutes," according to a memo obtained by CNN, Cata Balzano reports. Here are all the countries impacted by the changes.
5. Where To Find Places In Canada That Feel Like Italy
If the prospect of tacking on an extra $10 to your future Euro trip has you dramatically turning out your cobweb-filled pockets like a character in an old Disney cartoon, Katherine Caspersz has compiled this list of seven places in Canada that feel a little like Italy — and it especially helps on several levels that a few of these spots sell wine.
Thanks for reading Narcity's Canada Morning Brief — the only newsletter powered entirely by olive oil and house reds.
Soon, you will be able to get our newsletter straight to your inbox. Until then, I'd love to know what you liked (and disliked) about today's edition at andrew.potter@narcity.com.
Have a great day and see you back here tomorrow!