Canada Morning Brief: What You Need To Know For June 28
Including how to get a breezy summer job catching 18-foot pythons in Florida.
Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri. Right: The Tunnel in Niagara Falls.
Good morning — Andrew from Narcity here! ☕
Reminder: you have three more days to stock up on supplies ahead of Canada Day store closures on Friday.
In Case You Missed It
1. Canadian Government Promises Streamlined ArriveCAN
The feds will try to alleviate some of the country's airport delays by making the ArriveCAN software "faster and easier" to use, Lisa Belmonte writes. Starting today, those arriving at Toronto Pearson or Vancouver International can use the ArriveCAN app or website to make their customs and immigration declarations up to 72 hours in advance.
2. Ex-Leafs Star Kadri Calls Out His Detractors After Cup Win
Shortly after winning his first career Stanley Cup — and as the first Muslim player to ever do so — Nazem Kadri wasted little time addressing his haters, particularly those who doubted him during his decade with the Toronto Maple Leafs. After tallying 15 points in 16 games en route to the Colorado Avalanche's title win, the 31-year-old said those who thought he was a "liability" due to his abrasive playing style could "kiss [his] ass." Josh Elliott has the full story here.
3. Why You Should Visit Alberta Instead of B.C. This Summer
There's a minor feud brewing on Narcity's western Canada desk, with writers from the country's two western-most provinces squaring off over their summer travel itineraries. This weekend, however, Calgary-based Charlie Hart actually had lifelong Vancouverite Ashley Harris agreeing with some of her takes on Alberta's superiority over British Columbia. Here's why you should visit the Princess Province this summer.
4. Whose Mans From Toronto Is This?
The stars of the new Netflix action comedy The Man from Toronto have already apologized for the deeply offensive affront of... not pronouncing "Toronto" authentically. However, there were actually more than a handful of obvious tells that neither Kevin Hart nor Woody Harrelson's characters were actually from Hogtown. Tristan Wheeler breaks down the list here.
5. A New Way To Explore Niagara Falls
Starting on Canada Day, visitors to Niagara Falls will be able to experience the signature landmark by questing 2,200 feet down through a cavernous, underground tunnel. Those who brave the trek are rewarded with a new panoramic vantage point from which to view both the Horseshoe and American Falls. For what you need to know before you visit, Madeline Forsyth has the deets.
5 Things You Need To Know Today
🎉 HOLIDAYS
There are a bunch of completely legit holidays taking place today, particularly stateside, where Americans will observe such sacred occasions as National Insurance Awareness Day, National Logistics Day and National Tapioca Day. Exciting!
🎾 WIMBLEDON
Canada's Rebecca Marino fell on the first day of Wimbledon but the three remaining Canucks competing in singles play — Bianca Andreescu, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov — are all in Round 1 action today at the All England Club.
⚾ BASEBALL
As far as midseason Tuesday night games go, tonight's clash with the visiting Boston Red Sox could be a big one for Toronto. The Blue Jays can leapfrog Boston for second place in the AL East with a win. First pitch comes at 7:07 p.m. ET.
🐍 JOB ALERT
Those looking for a relaxing way to make a few bucks this summer should head down to South Florida, where a program will pay you $10-15 an hour (plus bonuses) for capturing pythons — like the 18-foot monster that was recently caught in the Everglades.
🎂 BIRTHDAYS
Expect Elon Musk to mark the 51st occasion of his birth by tweeting something absolutely exhausting. Happy 31st birthday to Belgian soccer star Kevin De Bruyne — who Canada will see in Group Stage play at the FIFA World Cup this fall. Say anything to John Cusack — but especially "happy birthday," since he turns 56. Former MTV monopolizer Rob Dyrdek is 48, making millennials of a certain vintage feel especially ancient.
