Everything You Need To Know For June 29
Including where to find the best nude beaches in Canada.
In Case You Missed It
1. Epstein Henchwoman Maxwell Gets 20 Years In Prison
Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend-turned-confidant of the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for her role in facilitating a sex trafficking operation from 1994-2004. Maxwell was also fined $750,000 and will face an additional five years of supervised release following her decades in prison, Josh Elliott reports. Go deeper on the story here.
- What Else: Given the opportunity to speak at her sentencing hearing, the 60-year-old socialite continued to paint herself as a victim of the "manipulative, cunning and controlling" Epstein, who killed himself in custody while facing similar charges in 2019.
2. A 'Horrendous' Parade Float Drew Accusations of Racism
Alberta politicians and the local Sikh community are aghast at an apparently unsanctioned parade float featuring racist imagery that appeared at a rodeo event in the small town of Sundre over the weekend. Per Charlie Hart, the float consisted of a masked man on a tractor pulling a manure spreader with "The Liberal" written on the side; atop the trailer was a man wearing a fake beard and turban.
3. Johnny Depp Addresses Jack Sparrow Return Rumours
This is the day you'll always remember as the day you almost fell for a baseless casting rumour. Despite recent murmurs that Johnny Depp would revisit his iconic role as pirate Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean franchise for a whopping $301 million deal, that figure "is made up," a representative of the actor told E! News, according to Cata Balzano.
- Go Deeper: Amid Depp's court battles with ex-wife Amber Heard last month, Pirates producer Jerry Bruckheimer said there were no plans to bring Depp back for future instalments. The series hasn't seen a new film since 2017's Dead Men Tell No Tales.
4. Here's Where To Find Some Of Canada's Best Nude Beaches
Well, that certainly got your attention, didn't it. Yes, for the two months every year that Canada isn't buried under three feet of snow and ice, there are actually quite a few beaches where it's perfectly acceptable to strip down and work on evening out those tan lines, according to Katherine Caspersz. Only one question remains: how many of you will click to read the full story despite knowing damn well that we aren't actually going to show you any nudity?
5. Getting From The 6ix To NYC Without Spending A Day At Pearson
All aboard: Amtrak and VIA Rail have resumed train service between Toronto and New York City. For just over $300 round trip, the Maple Leaf will take passengers from Union Station to midtown Manhattan in about 12-and-a-half hours. Considering how pricy air travel is these days (to say nothing of the exceptional hassle of flying out of Toronto Pearson), the scenic trip through New York state surely has its charms. Here's Alex Arsenych with a breakdown of the new service.
What Else You Need To Know Today
🎉 HOLIDAYS
It's International Fisherman's Day, a salute to the scrupulous men and women who help get bottlenose dolphin into our tuna salad sandwiches. It's also National Camera Day and National Waffle Iron Day; please send us pictures of your waffle irons.
🎾 WIMBLEDON
Sixth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime was upset in Round 1 at the All England Club yesterday, meaning that Canada's hopes of another Grand Slam singles win rest with Bianca Andreescu and Denis Shapovalov. Both have Wednesday off ahead of Round 2.
🍎 APPLE-VERSARY
It was 15 years ago today that the very first iPhone went on sale in the U.S., prompting people with way too much time on their hands to camp out to get an early look at something their eyes would be glued to for every waking moment of the rest of their lives.
⚖️ LAW & ORDER
After being convicted on numerous sex trafficking and racketeering charges, R. Kelly is set to be sentenced today. Prosecutors have recommended more than 25 years in prison for the 55-year-old R&B singer.
🎂 BIRTHDAYS
One-time Toronto Raptors fling Kawhi Leonard turns 31. Weekend Update potshot-lobber and ScarJo accessory Colin Jost hits the big 4-0. Top Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger is (somehow) 44. Curb Your Enthusiasm standout Richard Lewis is 75.
