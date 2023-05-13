Canada's Most Popular Baby Names Have Changed So Much Since The '90s & The Difference Is Wild
Step aside, Samantha!
Canada's baby name trends, much like fashion, music, and beauty trends, have changed a lot over the last three decades.
And, while it may not be surprising that certain girls' and boys' names have fallen out of favour over the years, the disparity between the hottest names in Canada during the 1990s and the 2020s so far is surprisingly substantial.
Of course, there are names that have stood the test of time, such as Emily and William. However, for the most part, Canada's most popular millennial names have been well and truly replaced by generation Alpha alternatives.
While millennials will undoubtedly know a Matthew, Andrew, and Samantha, it seems many Canuck newborns won't share the same experience.
Similarly, Canadians in their 20s and 30s may struggle to find peers with names like Noah or Ava at present, but this will likely change in the years to come.
From enduringly popular names that have transcended the decades to titles that have seemingly vanished from existence, here's a look at Canada's most popular baby names throughout the decades – and how they compare to the hottest names of today.
1990s
Top ten baby names for boys (1991)
- Michael
- Matthew
- Christopher
- David
- Ryan
- Jonathan
- Andrew
- Kyle
- Joshua
- Daniel
Top ten baby names for girls (1991)
- Jessica
- Stephanie
- Sarah
- Samantha
- Ashley
- Amanda
- Melissa
- Jennifer
- Brittany
- Alexandra
The 1990s saw a surge in popularity for names like Jessica, Samantha, and Matthew, as revealed by Canada's new comprehensive baby name database, which provides data from as early as 1991.
Although there were some minor fluctuations throughout the decade, such as the emergence of names like Emma and Brandon and the decline of Stephanie and David towards the late '90s, it seems parents of that era generally gravitated towards names they were comfortable and familiar with.
Fast forward to the 2010s and the early 2020s, and you'll observe a notable shift in the top-ten list of popular names.
A comparison between these periods highlights a striking difference in naming preferences – as 90's babies choose to name their own kids something entirely different.
2000s
Top ten baby names for boys (2001)
- Matthew
- Jacob
- Joshua
- Samuel
- William
- Nicholas
- Ethan
- Michael
- Justin
- Ryan
Top ten baby names for girls (2001)
- Emily
- Sarah
- Emma
- Madison
- Hannah
- Jessica
- Megan
- Olivia
- Samantha
- Julia
In the ten years between 1991 and 2001, there was a noticeable shift in Canadian parents' preferences when naming their newborns.
Throughout the decade, once-popular names such as Christopher and David gradually dropped out of the top ten choices for boys' names. Similarly, names like Ashley, Amanda, and Melissa saw a decline in popularity among parents selecting names for their baby girls.
Meanwhile, more and more newborns were given titles like Emily, Emma, Jacob and Samuel – many of which have stuck around in top ten lists ever since.
2010s
Top ten baby names for boys (2011)
- Jacob
- William
- Liam
- Nathan
- Lucas
- Benjamin
- Noah
- Ethan
- Samuel
- Logan
Top ten baby names for girls (2011)
- Olivia
- Emma
- Sophia
- Chloe
- Ava
- Emily
- Isabella
- Charlotte
- Lily
- Sophie
By 2011, the emergence of popular names for the upcoming decade was already evident in Canada.
Girls' names like Olivia, which eventually became one of the most popular names year after year, along with Ava, Emma, and Charlotte, were solid favorites. Similarly, boys' names like Noah, Liam, and William emerged as frontrunners.
In the transition from 2001 to 2011, there were only a few names in the top ten that remained unchanged. Notable exceptions included Jacob, William, Ethan, Samuel, Olivia, Emma, and Emily.
However, none of the most popular boys' or girls' names in 1991 managed to make it onto the top ten list in 2011.
2020s
Top ten baby names for boys (2021)
- Noah
- Liam
- William
- Leo
- Benjamin
- Theodore
- Jack
- Thomas
- Logan
- Oliver
- Olivia
- Emma
- Charlotte
- Amelia
- Ava
- Sophia
- Chloe
- Mia
- Mila
- Isla
Boys' names such as Noah and Liam have firmly secured their place as favourites, topping the list in both 2021 and 2022.
As for girls' names, Olivia once again claimed the highest rank, joined by notable contenders like Emma, Charlotte, Amelia, and Ava.
While the most common names for newborns have shifted slightly over the past two decades, the contrast between 1991 and 2021 is pretty clear.
Not a single name from the top names of the 1990s made the same list in 2021, highlighting the changing tastes of Canuck parents as the years have passed.
It's clear that 1990s millennials, who are now becoming parents themselves, are choosing different names than those picked by their own parents. And, as a result, Canada's baby name landscape has become even more diverse and vibrant.
Like all aspects of popular culture, Canada's preferences when it comes to baby names have changed a lot over the past few decades.
From the dominance of names like Jessica, Samantha, and Matthew in the 1990s to the rise of Noah, Liam, Olivia, Emma, and others in the 2020s, Canadian parents have clearly embraced new naming possibilities – and have happily bid farewell to the popular names of yesteryears.
And, as younger millennials, gen Z-ers and, eventually, generation Alphas become parents, these trends will likely shift again (and again, and again)!
With future name trends for Canada predicting new favourites like Myah, Avoria, Reserl, Jax, Auron and Jules, it remains to be seen how this list could change and evolve in the years to come.
Heck, maybe even popular names like Noah and Olivia will eventually sound old-school!