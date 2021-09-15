Trending Tags

Canada’s Fall Forecast Predicts An Early Freeze & Excessive Rain In Some Western Provinces

It's going to be a messy one!

Canada’s Fall Forecast Predicts An Early Freeze & Excessive Rain In Some Western Provinces
Jeff Whyte | Dreamstime, Martinmark | Dreamstime

The Western provinces are going to be in for some unsettled weather in the weeks ahead according to Canada's fall forecast.

The Weather Network released their forecast on September 14, and when it comes to the West, everything from "excessive rain" to an "early-season freeze" is up ahead.

After experiencing historic heat and wildfires throughout the summer, B.C. residents can expect to see above-normal rainfall.

According to the report, there will be a typical number of fall storms in the province, but some systems could bring a risk of excessive rainfall at times.

Good news for the province though, near-normal temperatures are expected, with some southern areas even forecasted to be slightly warmer than normal. The milder temperatures are expected to continue through the fall, right into December.

Over in Alberta, the fall forecast isn't looking so bad with somewhat typical temperatures and precipitation expected.

As can happen in the province, there could be some cold weather early in the season with a risk for an early-season freeze, but on the bright side, the forecast expects that consistently cooler temperatures will be delayed with above normal temperatures anticipated for December.

It's a similar story for Saskatchewan and Manitoba, with the forecast calling for a risk of an early-season freeze and average levels of precipitation.

However, the temperatures could fluctuate a bit more in the two provinces, with alternating temperatures ranging from above normal to below normal through mid-September through December.

So be prepared because it could get a little dicey out there this fall!

From Your Site Articles

Dashcam Captures Toronto Woman's Disturbing Racist Encounter With An Angry Driver

A man can be seen yelling racial slurs and spitting at a woman.

Michelle Kyi | YouTube, Michelle Kyi | YouTube

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

A Toronto woman has posted dashcam footage of her racist encounter with an angry driver to YouTube, and she told Narcity she plans to press charges.

Toronto's Homeless Community & Encampment Supporters Protest Charges Laid By TPS

Police arrested three people today.

Lance McMillan | Narcity

This morning, the Encampment Support Network Toronto (ESNTO) held a press conference outside Mayor John Tory's condo in support of "the 50+ encampment residents & defenders ticketed/charged for standing up against the City's brutal evictions," they said on Twitter.

On September 14, ESNTO informed their followers on Twitter to come down to Mayor Tory's condo on the morning of September 16. According to a news release issued on September 16, Toronto Police arrested three people today, and eight more are wanted for the protests against the clearing of the homeless encampment at Lamport Stadium back in July.

The Details Of Saskatchewan's Vaccine Passport Just Dropped & Here's Where You'll Need It

Be sure you're in the know!

Government of Saskatchewan | Facebook, Scott Prokop | Dreamstime

The details of Saskatchewan's vaccine passport are officially here after being teased just hours earlier by the province's premier.

During a press conference Thursday, September 16, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced that the province's vaccine passport is set to launch on October 1, following a rise in COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations.

