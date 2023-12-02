These Are The Best Christmas Destinations In Ontario, According To Local Influencers
These spots are full of festive magic.
It's the most wonderful time of the year and across the province, towns and cities are transforming into twinkling holiday dreamlands.
There are so many amazing things to do and see in Ontario during the Christmas season and it can be difficult to decide which festive delights to indulge in first.
We asked local influencers to share their favourite Christmas destinations in Ontario and they came up with some truly magical places.
From dazzling cities to charming small towns, here are some festive destinations that influencers can't get enough of during the holidays.
Elora
Priscilla in Elora.Courtesy of @thenaanorley
For Priscilla Norley Adom, a Travel Content Creator who shares her adventures on her Instagram page @thenaanorley, Elora is the place to be during the holiday season.
"Having visited Elora in the fall recently, I absolutely fell in love with this town," she told Narcity. "The town offers a quaint and charming atmosphere that captures the essence of the holiday season."
"Exploring the local shops, galleries and eateries each, I believe, decked out in holiday decorations contribute to Elora’s warm and inviting ambiance. Elora’s combination of historic charm, community spirit and natural beauty makes it a top choice for those looking to immerse themselves in the magic of Christmas in Ontario."
Elora is filled with endless twinkling lights during the holiday season and you'll feel like you're the star of a Hallmark film while wandering along the glowing streets.
There are several festive activities to enjoy, including Christmas movies at the historic Gorge Cinema and sip boozy drinks by the fire at the Elora Mill.
Windsor
Roxana at Bright Lights Windsor. Courtesy of @mytravellingbackpack
Roxana Rangel is Digital Creator who shares travel guides for the Windsor Essex region on her Instagram page @mytravellingbackpack. She believes the holiday season is beautiful throughout Ontario but shared a few of her top picks in Windsor when it comes to must-visit spots.
"First off, let me just say that if you're anywhere in Ontario during the winter time and there is a fresh sheet of snow, you've struck holiday season gold -- go find the nearest park and enjoy the picturesque trees," she said.
"During the holiday season, one of my favourite places to be is at Holiday Markets. I'm always awestruck when I go to markets but during the holiday season I feel as if the feeling is magnified because all of the hard work from artisans, makers, vendors is on FULL display with booths bursting with products."
"In Windsor, Ontario, there are two markets that I love to attend -- The Mistletoe Market [...] and the W.E. Made it Market at Bright Lights Windsor (annual light festival) in Jackson Park!"
The Windsor area has several other events happening throughout the season as well. You can step into a historic holiday village at the new Christmas at Heritage Village event. The site has been transformed with dazzling lights, characters and more that will fill you with cheer.
Kingston
Skating rink in Kingston, Ontario.Courtesy of @msurlaroute
Marie is a local Travel Blogger and her Instagram account is full of beautiful travel and nature photos. Her favourite spot to experience the holiday season in Ontario is her hometown, Kingston.
"Every December, Kingston transforms into a magical Christmas wonderland," she shared. "With its skating rink, Christmas market and decorations, downtown Kingston is the perfect destination to get into a festive spirit!"
The city truly is a Christmas-lover's dream come true, with attractions like holiday trolley rides, a German Christmas market, theatre performances and more.
You'll also want to glide around on the picturesque ice rink at Springer Market Square for some extra holiday magic. There are many cafes downtown that serve up steaming seasonal drinks to keep you cozy all season long.
Niagara Falls
Winter Festival of Lights.Maxbur | Dreamstime.com
Adom has another top pick for festive places in the province. "Niagara Falls has always been a favourite destination of mine to visit at least once a year," she said. "The city offers a blend of natural beauty and festive cheers."
"The iconic Falls are illuminated in vibrant colours reflecting off the waters and offering a beautiful backdrop for visitors. The Winter Festival of Lights and various activities makes Niagara Falls a favourite Christmas destination offering a unique holiday experience."
The Winter Festival of Lights can be explored on foot or by car, so you can stay cozy and warm while you take in the sights. There is also a decadent hot chocolate trail filled with sweet treats that you'll want to check out.
You can head to Safari Lights for more Christmas cheer, a drive-through experience that takes you along a 3-kilometre glowing trail. You'll see over a million lights and magical displays.
Sault Ste. Marie
Daniel holding a goat. Courtesy of @dothedaniel
"Sault Ste. Marie is the destination I didn't realize I would fall so in love with," Daniel Reyes Cocka, a local Blogger who posts about his incredible adventures on his Instagram page @dothedaniel, told Narcity.
"While the drive to get there may be long, the people, scenery and vibrant food scene are just a few reasons why we loved our visit as a 2SLGBTQIA+ couple. I also highly recommend the Indigenous tourism experiences that await you there which we took so much from!"
You can take part in a some fun Christmas activities happening in the area, including holiday shows, an orchestra playing The Nutcracker and more.
Sault Ste. Marie Tourism website
Detroit
Christmas Tree at Campus Martius Park.davslens | Dreamstime.com
While this city isn't technically in Ontario, Rangel recommends popping across the border to experience some of its Christmas magic.
"If you're visiting Windsor, Ontario this holiday season [...] don't forget to bring your passport so you can hop over the border and visit Campus Martius in the heart of Downtown Detroit," she shared.
"You can go skating, warm up in The Cadillac Lodge, shop at the Downtown Detroit Markets, and admire the decked out 64-foot Michigan-grown Norway spruce!"
You can also head to 1001 Winter Wonders and visit Santa in a totally festive environment. Or, check out the Monroe Street Midway for some winter fun.
If you're in search of some Christmas magic, these destinations won't disappoint.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.