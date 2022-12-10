7 Christmas Towns In Canada That Everyone Should Visit At Least Once
Perfect for getting into the holiday spirit. 🎄
The holidays are just around the corner, and if you're not feeling the festive spirit just yet, a visit to one of Canada's quaint Christmas towns will be sure to get you there.
These small towns are like stepping into a Hallmark movie and look like they were pulled right from a postcard come December.
Whether you want to ski, shop for gifts at a Christmas market, enjoy traditional Christmas foods or take in festive holiday decor, a trip to one of these Christmas towns in Canada should definitely be on your list this season.
Whistler
Location: British Columbia
Why You Need To Go: Whistler is known as Canada's ski capital, so naturally, it's a great place to go in winter.
The quaint town has tons of attractions to get you in the festive spirit, like self-guided tours of its light displays, an outdoor skating area, cross-country skiing, and a holiday market where you can shop for gifts.
Quebec City
Location: Quebec
Why You Need To Go: While not a town, per se, Quebec City is a stunning place to visit in winter, looking like something out of a holiday movie once Christmas decorations go up and snow covers the ground.
Old Quebec, in particular, is a great place to experience the holiday magic of the city, with the Quartier de Petit Champlain being the perfect place to shop for gifts and take in the festive displays.
You can also visit a German Christmas market in the heart of Old Quebec and enjoy traditional foods like mulled wine, gingerbread, and grilled sausages.
Just 20 minutes from the downtown area, you can also stay in a one-of-a-kind ice hotel that'll make you feel like you're in Frozen.
Mont Tremblant
Location: Quebec
Why You Need To Go: Mont Tremblant is known as a post-card-worthy ski resort town, but there's so many other winter activities to enjoy here.
Besides skiing, you can also go snowshoeing or embark on a winter hike, take a sleigh ride through the Laurentian landscape, go skating, and take part in tons of festive activities like ice sculpting, a Christmas decoration workshop, and more.
Niagara-on-the-Lake
Location: Ontario
Why You Need To Go: If you want to feel like you've stepped into a real-life Hallmark movie, look no further than Ontario's Niagara-on-the-Lake, which has actually been the site of multiple holiday movies, including The Holiday Calendar (2018) and Christmas Inheritance (2017).
Home to an authentic Victorian Christmas Village, a Christmas Wonderland garden, holiday productions at the Shaw Festival and a Christmas parade, there's tons to do to get you into the holiday spirit here.
Blue Mountain
Location: Ontario
Why You Need To Go: This quaint village is like something off a Christmas postcard once it snows, with the colourful buildings and cobblestone streets transforming into a winter wonderland.
The resort is a great place for skiing and other winter sports, like skating and tubing.
You can also spend time taking in the festive decor throughout the village and cozy up by a fire, shop for gifts at one of the quaint boutiques, or follow the Holiday Light Trail through the village to discover an enchanting, interactive light display.
Charlottetown
Location: P.E.I.
Why You Need To Go: Charlottetown is like a storybook in winter, with twinkling lights decorating the town and a magical Christmas festival running until January.
Other festive events you can take part in here include a breakfast with Santa, Yuletide walking tours, cute horse and wagon rides and a Whoville-inspired Christmas town that runs until December 18.
Banff
Location: Alberta
Why You Need To Go: Banff is a picturesque mountain town all year long, but it's especially beautiful in winter when Christmas trees go up, twinkling lights are on display, and a blanket of snow is on the ground.
You can try your hand at catching the northern lights, which are most visible in Banff from December to February, enjoy winter sports like skiing or tubing, follow the Banff Hot Chocolate Trail or visit Santa's workshop by taking a gondola ride to the top of Sulphur Mountain.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.