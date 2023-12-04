You Can Get A Free Big Mac At McDonald's In Canada & Here's What You Need To Know
Free tastes pretty good.
Hey there, McDonald's lovers — how does a free Big Mac sound?
Right now, the chain is offering "the gift that keeps on giving" and it's a great way to get a little reward for yourself.
In an email to Narcity, McDonald's has confirmed that when you spend $25 on McDonald's Cards at participating restaurants in Canada from November 24 to December 24, you'll be given a coupon for a free Big Mac or McChicken.
The holiday gift card promotion works for every $25 card you purchase, so if you buy four of them, that's four free sandwiches!
A Big Mac currently costs $6.89 in Toronto while a McChicken costs $6.29, based on prices on their app, so whichever sandwich you pick you'll be saving yourself over $6 — and free tastes pretty darn good these days.
Whether you're picking up a gift card for yourself or for a loved one, there are lots of new menu items to sample at McDonald's.
For the 2023 holiday season , you can grab a Candy Cane Fudge McFlurry, Herb & Garlic Seasoned Fries, a Festive McCafé Peppermint Mocha, a Peppermint Hot Chocolate, a Triple Chocolate Donut and a Maple BBQ & Bacon Quarter Pounder.
Nacity's Mira Nabulsi ranked some of the new menu items and crowned the fries as the winner of her taste test, saying that the thyme, garlic, sage and black pepper coated carb feels like something one can find at a fancy Toronto restaurant.
Or, if you're still a kid at heart despite being firmly in your twenties or thirties, on December 11, 2023, you'll be able to order an "adult Happy Meal" in Canada .
You can get either a Big Mac or 10 Chicken McNuggets in a cute box like you did when you were little, and, best of all, it comes with a toy. How thrilling!
