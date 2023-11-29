A McDonald's 'Adult Happy Meal' Is Finally Coming To Canada & It's A Taste Of Pure Nostalgia
Here's what to expect in the box!
McDonald’s is bringing back the so-called “adult Happy Meal” that became a huge hit in the United States last year, and this time Canadians can finally get a taste of that same ‘90s nostalgia.
McDonald’s just announced that it will roll out a new Happy Meal for adults in December, with two options available for customers in Canada, the United States and select countries around the world.
The new “Happy Meal,” called the Kerwin Frost Box, comes in a Happy Meal-like package with a golden arched handle, just like when you were a kid. However, the food inside is an adult-sized serving of fries alongside a medium drink and your choice of a Big Mac or 10 Chicken McNuggets (because yes, you're big enough to eat 10 nuggets now).
Oh, and then there's the best part: the toy. Each box comes with a McNugget Buddy toy that includes a "mix-and-match outfit." They look and sound a whole lot like the Mr. Potato Head toy, but McNugget Buddies actually go way back to 1988, so there's a nostalgia factor there.
The Happy Meal box and the toys are named for and designed by Kerwin Frost, a Harlem-based artist who partnered with McD's for the promotion. There are six different McNugget Buddies to collect, including one of Frost himself.
This new McDonald's promo comes just over a year after the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box swept the United States. Narcity got a chance to try that "adult Happy Meal" and it definitely delivered a hit of nostalgia, although you can debate whether it was worth the upcharge. After all, you can just buy a Big Mac or 10 McNugget combo off the menu to get the same food, minus the toy.
Nevertheless, McDonald's says the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box was such a hit that they wanted to give customers another chance to "relive that excitement" of opening up a Happy Meal as an adult.
The new Kerwin Frost Box will be available in Canada and the United States beginning December 11. I
t's unclear how long the "adult Happy Meal" will be available and pricing has not been announced, but you can expect to pay a few extra dollars for it over a standard meal, if last year's pricing is an indicator.
Is the nostalgia worth a few extra bucks? Some people were ready to pay thousands just for last year's boxes, but ultimately we'll let you be the judge!
This article's right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.