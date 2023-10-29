Lauren Kyle Shared Her Design Inspo & How She Chooses Decor For Her Homes With Connor McDavid
She owns a design studio in Edmonton.
Lauren Kyle's passion for design started at a young age.
Kyle is an interior designer and the founder of Kyle & Co., a design studio in Edmonton, but she says she started reimagining spaces long before it became her career.
"I was always rearranging my room and I was just always interested in creating, whether that's in the form of entertaining or the form of styling or the form of design," she told Narcity.
"I think your space and your surroundings can really affect your overall mood and the way you feel so that's kind of where my love came for design is just to feel good and to make other people feel good."
Kyle now works with elite clients around the world to revamp spaces and make them more functional and more beautiful.
Scrolling through Kyle & Co.'s Instagram page you'll see countless photos of the stunning spaces Kyle and her team have worked on.
From kitchens to offices, bedrooms and offices, there's no space that the Kyle & Co. team hasn't done. They've also recently launched their own collection of high-end furniture, but we'll get to more on that later.
When we asked Kyle to describe her style when designing a space, the designer said it's a blend of classic and contemporary.
"I feel like our signature style is taking really classic elements that we know are going to remain timeless over the years and applying modern elements and modern principles to those really classic materials," she explained.
While the majority of her work is focused on other people's spaces, Kyle has also used her skills to make her own homes just as nice.
The interior designer designed the Edmonton home she owns with her fiancé Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid as well as their cottage in Muskoka.
From where she gets her inspiration to working with Edmonton businesses to create her Kyle & Co. collection, here's what Kyle had to say about her work.
Lauren Kyle designed her and Connor McDavid's homes in Edmonton and Muskoka
Kyle and McDavid had their three-story home built near the North Saskatchewan River valley in Edmonton.
The couple welcomed Architectural Digest for a tour inside in 2021 and you can see for yourself how beautifully Kyle designed every room.
The home is filled with a black, white and grey colour palette, a modern kitchen with a massive marble island, a home gym, a two-person sauna and a basketball half-court.
The house also has a deck that wraps around the majority of the upper floor, giving the couple a scenic view of the river valley.
Kyle says she also designed certain pieces in the home to purposely stay hidden when not in use.
"Even our bar, we have this brass door that slides over [it]. We really wanted everything to stay clean, but then have a little bit of intrigue. Like, 'What’s behind?'" she told Architectural Digest at the time.
When speaking with Kyle, we asked her what went into styling both her home in Edmonton and the cottage in Muskoka.
"I would say the styles are very different. I'm definitely influenced by location and the feel of architecture," she explained.
"I've kind of gone from a very modern simplistic design [in Edmonton] to our cottage now, which is more traditional [...] very naturalistic feeling to it."
When it comes to styling tips for others who are decorating their homes, Kyle has some advice to share.
"Pay attention to your surroundings, try to incorporate things that feel authentic to the space or the area, keep playing with texture and incorporating things that are unexpected," she said.
Kyle and McDavid are planning to have a wedding event at their Muskoka cottage
Muskoka is a special place for Kyle and McDavid. They not only have a cottage there, but that's where the couple got engaged in June after dating for eight years.
Kyle also kicked off her wedding celebrations in Muskoka by hosting a party for her closest friends to ask them to be in her bridal party.
She posted a carousel of photos and a video showing the beautiful celebration at a property on the water.
The couple plans to go back to Ontario's cottage country during the next NHL offseason in 2024 for their wedding.
While she wouldn't say exactly where the wedding will be held — Kyle said it would be at an "undisclosed location" — but she did confirm their cottage would be a part of it.
"We're incorporating our cottage for one of the events too which will be nice because we get to showcase the new space that we built," Kyle said.
"We'll do a welcome party there."
Her inspiration comes from historic pieces
Kyle has loved designing in some capacity since she was young and that has only evolved over time.
So where does her inspiration come from?
The Edmonton business owner says she's constantly being inspired by furniture that has some history to it.
"I get an a lot of inspiration from furniture designers that have inspired me from the past, anywhere from the 20s to the 70s, those type of pieces," she said.
"I just kind of have learned to create my own iteration and variation of designs, as well as traveling helps inspire me [...] also looking at what other designers are doing in the industry and making the piece feel authentic to our brand, but also have a piece of history."
She says Kyle & Co. plans to release a collection every year
Kyle's company Kyle & Co. launched a collection in September, which was designed to "evoke a timeless modernism with emphasis on an old world feel."
The collection includes a side table, desk, chandelier, book holder and coasters.
Each item is made to order and designer inspected before its shipped.
Kyle says the team works with local makers and fabricators in Edmonton.
"They're higher end pieces because they're really good quality and they're using the best craftsmanship, the best quality and the best of what Edmonton has to offer," she told Narcity.
"We're planning on launching a collection of exclusive furniture pieces every year."
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.