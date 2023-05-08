Lowe's Is Hiring For A Bunch Of Remote US Jobs Paying Up To A Massive $175K/Year
Work from home making six figures!
Attention remote job seekers! Home Depot isn't the only home improvement company offering super high-paying work-from-home positions in the United States. Lowe's has some roles earning six figures as well.
If you're hired for one of these remote positions, depending on your requirements, you won't have to step a single foot inside a Lowe's location or a sterile corporate office. You can simply work your full day shift from the comfort of your home. However, some of the roles do require occasional travel.
Many Lowe’s positions have pretty hefty salaries ranging from $80,500 - $175,000, along with promised employee benefits like paid time off, insurance plans, retirement planning accounts, and a sales discount when shopping at Lowe's.
Interested? We bet! There is currently a wide range of remote corporate roles that Lowe's is looking to hire in departments such as product sales, human resources, customer service, and information technology.
So, if you're over the agonizing commute to the office each day and want to make the transition to working from your home, here's a look at a few available positions where you can work remotely with Lowe’s, making a sizeable salary:
Director of Regional Operations
Salary: $106,000 - $142,000
Who should apply: A person with strong leadership skills and a nimble mind for managing operations would fit this director role best.
You would be responsible for helping new stores open, as well as hiring and training general managers for Lowe's locations and then leading them in their roles.
Since this is a "head-honcho" role, Lowe's prefers someone with a bachelor's degree. However, any previous experience can be considered in lieu.
Pro Sales Support Specialist
Salary: $48,300 - $80,500
Who should apply: An excellent communicator with a knack for collaborating in teams to solve issues could fit nicely within Lowe's corporate sales support role, but you must have at least an associate's degree. It's also a huge plus if you have three years of experience in a similar home improvement store setting.
This role is the primary liaison between Lowe's outside sales teams and the company's corporate departments to ensure the operations of product sales run smoothly.
Sr. Merchant, Lighting
Salary: $95,000 - $120,000
Who should apply: Lowe's sells a ton of different products in its stores, and there are merchants responsible for each one of them, like this leadership role in the lighting division.
As the senior merchant, you will recruit, lead and manage the Lowe's team of merchants and associate merchants to ensure the company is meeting performance goals when it comes to selling lighting fixtures to customers.
If hired, you'd be the big leader, so Lowe's requires the senior merchant to have a bachelor's degree in business or merchandising, as well as about five years of merchandising experience.
Sr. Product Researcher
Salary: $72,800 - $170,000 a year
Who should apply: This senior research position would fit best for someone who is an "expert" in aspects like research methods, testing, and usability.
The role partners closely with Lowe's architects and designers to "establish the methodology and sets the tactical direction for all usability testing and research associated with assigned projects."
To qualify, you must at least have a bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience in Anthropology, Psychology, Human-Computer Interaction, or Human Factors, as well as five years of UX research or product management experience.
Having a tough time finding a remote job that fits your qualifications? Other companies are offering high-paying work-from-home positions like General Motors, ULTA Beauty, Walgreens, and so much more!