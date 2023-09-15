These Are The Most Popular Baby Names In Canada & Here's How They Compare to 4 Other Countries
There are some similarities!
If you're expecting a baby in late 2023 or in 2024 then you may be looking for the perfect name for your little one.
It can be an overwhelming decision with so many baby names to choose from depending on whether you want to go with a traditional boy name or girl name or perhaps choose a gender-neutral name.
If you want to steer clear from traditional names, there are also lots of unique baby names to sift through.
We decided to take a look at the top baby names in Canada in 2022, which is the most recent data that's available, and compare it to the top names in four other countries: the U.S., the U.K., Australia and New Zealand.
Here's what we found.
Canada
The website notes several newcomers to the top 10, including Ava, Hannah, Nora and Isabella.
- Olivia
- Sophia
- Amelia
- Emma
- Ava
- Charlotte
- Lily
- Hannah
- Nora
- Isabella
- Noah
- Liam
- Jackson
- Oliver
- Leo
- Lucas
- Luca
- Jack
- James
- Benjamin
United States
A couple of babies playing in a pile of leaves.
According to data released by the U.S. Social Security Administration, the most popular names in the country in 2022 have not changed from the year before.
They're also very similar to the top baby names in Canada with seven of the same top 10 girl names and six of the same boy names.
Top 10 girls' names in the U.S.
- Olivia
- Emma
- Charlotte
- Amelia
- Sophia
- Isabella
- Ava
- Mia
- Evelyn
- Luna
Top 10 boys' names in the U.S.
- Liam
- Noah
- Oliver
- James
- Elijah
- William
- Henry
- Lucas
- Benjamin
- Theodore
United Kingdom
Babycentre released its top picks for 2022 when it comes to boy girl and boy names and while there are some similarities to Canada, there are also some big differences.
Unlike Canada and the U.S., the top girl name is Lily, not Olivia. Other unique names on this list compared to Canada's include Freya, Aria and Ivy.
As for boy names, the top pick is Muhammad, a name that doesn't appear in the top 10 in Canada or the U.S.
Top 10 girls' names in the U.K.
- Lily
- Sophia
- Olivia
- Amelia
- Ava
- Isla
- Freya
- Aria
- Ivy
- Mia
- Muhammad
- Noah
- Jack
- Theo
- Leo
- Oliver
- George
- Ethan
- Oscar
- Arthur
Australia
A mom holding her baby.
Amornchai Saengraksawong | Dreamstime
According to the list released by McCrindle, the top boy name is Oliver and that's reportedly been the country's top pick for the 10th year in a row, as per a report by The Guardian.
As for girls, the top pick is Charlotte which has grown in popularity in other countries as well, including in Canada and the U.S.
Top 10 girls' names in Australia
- Charlotte
- Amelia
- Isla
- Olivia
- Mia
- Ava
- Matilda
- Ella
- Grace
- Willow
Top 10 boys' names in Australia
- Oliver
- Noah
- Leo
- William
- Henry
- Jack
- Theodore
- Hudson
- Charlie
- Luca
New Zealand
SmartStart, a government website in New Zealand, released its top picks for boy names and girl names in 2022.
The top girl name was Isla, which didn't appear in Canada's top 10. As for baby boy names, Oliver took the top spot, which is also quite popular in Canada.
Top 10 girls' names in New Zealand
- Isla
- Amelia
- Charlotte
- Mila
- Lily
- Ava
- Willow
- Olivia
- Harper
- Sophie
Top 10 boys' names in New Zealand
- Oliver
- Noah
- Leo
- Jack
- Luca
- Theodore
- George
- Charlie
- Hudson
- William
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.