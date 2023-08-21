Movie Theatres In Canada & The US Are Offering Tickets Under $5 For One Day Only This Month
National Cinema Day is back for 2023! 🎥🍿
Thousands of movie theatres across Canada and the U.S. are offering discounts to moviegoers for National Cinema Day this year.
So, if you want to save money going to the cinema, you can get cheap movie tickets for under $5 at theatres on one day only.
It was just announced that the Movie Theatre Association of Canada and the U.S.-based Cinema Foundation are bringing back National Cinema Day for another year.
That means people can go to theatres all over Canada and the U.S. to "celebrate a day at the movies with discounted admissions."
National Cinema Day is August 27, 2023.
This one-day-only cinema event will be held at more than 3,000 participating locations in both countries on more than 30,000 screens across North America.
Participating movie theatres in Canada include Cineplex, Cinémas Ciné Entreprise, Imagine Cinemas, Landmark Cinemas, and Magic Lantern Theatres.
Also, you can get cheap movie tickets with National Cinema Day at local independent theatres.
Even some drive-in theatres are participating in this moviegoing event!
National Cinema Day's discounted admission means tickets will be just $4 — excluding taxes or online booking fees — for any movie in any format.
Not only are $4 tickets going to be available for any movie in any format but that price also applies to every single showtime on August 27, 2023.
Regal, which operates theatres in the U.S., will also offer a special $4 concession combo on National Cinema Day that comes with a small soft drink and popcorn.
You can get more information about National Cinema Day in Canada and the U.S. online through the Movie Theatre Association of Canada, the Cinema Foundation, Fandango and your local movie theatre.
Since tickets for any movie, in any format at all showtimes are available for a discounted price on National Cinema Day, you can watch films like Barbie, Oppenheimer, Blue Beetle, Strays, The Last Voyage of the Demeter, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, and Elemental.
You can also catch Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Theatre Camp, Haunted Mansion, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Gran Turismo, and more for cheap.
