Cineplex Is Bringing Back Cheap Movies On Weekends & You Can Buy Tickets For Under $3
Shazam! is one of the films that's being shown for cheap this month!
Cineplex is bringing back a program that offers cheap movie tickets this month at locations across the country.
That means you can get tickets that cost less than $3 for certain movies on the weekends!
If you've got little ones at home or are still a kid at heart, the cinema chain is showing all-ages programming at Cineplex theatres across Canada so everyone can watch a film together.
Cineplex's Family Favourites program features movies every Saturday morning with tickets that cost only $2.99.
You'll have to pay more with tax being added on at checkout and Cineplex's online booking fee if you buy tickets from the website or app, but it's probably still way cheaper than any regularly priced movie tickets.
There are new showings for August that have just been revealed and while these are favourites for the family, that doesn't mean the movies are just for little kids.
You can get tickets through the Family Favourites deal for The Bad Guys on Saturday, August 5, 2023.
This animated movie follows a criminal crew of animal outlaws — five friends known as The Bad Guys — who are about to try their most difficult con yet: being model citizens.
It stars Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Craig Robinson, Anthony Ramos, Richard Ayoade, Zazie Beetz, Lilly Singh and Alex Borstein.
Then, the next weekend movie that you can see for $2.99 is Shazam! Fury of the Gods on Saturday, August 12, 2023.
It continues the story of teenage Billy Batson who is transformed into his adult superhero alter ego, Shazam, when he recites the magic word "SHAZAM!"
The movie stars Zachary Levi, Rachel Zegler, Lucy Liu, Helen Mirren, Asher Angel, Adam Brody, Ross Butler, Meagan Good, D.J. Cotrona, Faithe Herman, Ian Chen, Jovan Armand, Djimon Hounsou and more.
Both Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Bad Guys premiered at theatres earlier this year.
For the last Family Favourites movie in August, Cineplex is showing Castle in the Sky on Saturday, August 26, 2023.
It's a Studio Ghibli film from 1986 about a boy and girl who are trying to keep a powerful crystal from the army, secret agents and pirates while they're searching for a floating castle.
If you're a moviegoer and a fan of cheap tickets too, Cineplex CEO Ellis Jacob revealed earlier this year that he's open to "experiments" with ticket prices.
Jacob said the cinema chain wants to be more accommodating to people who want to go to theatres to watch movies and "have the right pricing" for every opportunity.
So, that could lead to certain movies having different prices depending on what the film is about and who it's made for, like kids or seniors.
Narcity spoke with former Cineplex employees recently who dished on everything you need to know about catching flicks at theatres across the country.
One of the ex-employee also revealed the Cineplex secrets that could change how you go to the movie theatre including getting refunds, getting the freshest popcorn, upgrading your movie experience, sneaking into different movies and more.
If you want the theatre all to yourself, they shared the best days and times to go watch a film so you can beat the ground and which days are the busiest of the year and should be avoided.
Another former worker told Narcity that there are a few ways you can save money at Cineplex like getting deals at concessions, getting money back through refunds and knowing when or when not to splurge on a ticket upgrade.
Then, if you're looking for recommendations on what the best movie snacks are, another former movie theatre employee offered up a ranking of the worst and best foods you can get at the theatre.
That includes food to avoid — like nachos and hot dogs — and what to spend your money on every time — Cineplex's popcorn, of course!