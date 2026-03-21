Readers say Ontario does this one thing better than the rest of Canada
Do you agree? 👀
Ontario may get its fair share of praise and criticism, but readers say the province truly excels at this one thing compared to the rest of the country.
From coast to coast, Canada offers stunning landscapes, lively cities and amazing experiences. Every province has something it's known for, whether it's natural beauty, food, or unique traditions.
We asked readers on Facebook to share the one thing they think Ontario does better than anywhere else in Canada, and this response stood out.
What makes Ontario truly unique is its seasons, readers say. Each one brings its own kind of magic, from the fresh, green beginnings of spring to the sparkling, snow-covered landscapes of winter.
Spring is maple season, and sugar bushes across the province open their trails. You can enjoy pancake breakfasts, taffy on snow, and even the World's Largest One Day Maple Syrup Festival in Elmira.
It's also the season of blooms, and you can discover enchanting cherry blossoms, or head to pick-your-own tulip farms such as TASC and Pingle's Farm Market.
Summer brings with it farmers' markets, velvety beaches, and sunlit patios. It's the perfect season to bask on the soft shores at Sandbanks Provincial Park, ride a roller coaster at Canada's Wonderland, and fill up on ice cream.
Come fall, the scenery bursts into fiery reds, oranges, and golds, transforming Ontario's landscape into a scene from a painting. Harvest fairs, scenic drives, and pumpkin-themed events take place across the province, and you can enjoy pumpkin-spice lattes in every cafe.
Winter means glowing Christmas towns, ice rinks, holiday markets, and beautiful sparkling landscapes. You can head to the Distillery Winter Village, where you'll find endless vendors and Christmas magic, or check Canada's largest free outdoor light festival at the Niagara Winter Festival of Lights.
Throughout the year, the province is brimming with seasonal celebrations, from summer concerts and waterfront fireworks to winter carnivals and holiday markets.
No matter what season it is, Ontario always offers something unique to enjoy.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.