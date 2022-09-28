8 Pumpkin Farms Around Ottawa That Have Amazing Orange-Speckled Patches To Pick From
Get ready for a gourd time.🎃
There are some many amazing autumn activities to enjoy, but the orange-speckled fields full of farm activities and crisp cool air is what fall days are made of.
Get ready to check a pumpkin patch visit off of your fall bucket list because here are eight magical farms around Ottawa where you can pick pumpkins.
Abby Hill Farms
Price: Free admission
Address: 1490 Bankfield Rd., Kars, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can walk through hills of pumpkins and pick from a variety of colours and sizes. There are other veggies and decor to browse too.
Ferme L'Artisan Farm
Price: Free admission
Address: 3932 Ch. Concession 14, Fournier, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can celebrate all things fall at this farm by picking apples, squash and pumpkins. Smooth or warty, big or small, you're sure to find the gourd of your dreams.
Millers Farm and Market
Price: Free admission
Address: 6158 Rideau Valley Dr. N., Manotick, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can pick pumpkins from an 8-acre large patch and take a fall-tastic photo in front of a cute pumpkin shed. There is a wagon ride to the pumpkin field and pass a corn maze on the way.
Scotch Line Farm
Price: Free admission
Address: 2579 Scotch Ln., Perth, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can take a wagon ride to the pumpkin patch and pick your favourite along with other festive decorations. There are baked goods like pumpkin pie that you can bring home.
Courges et Cie
Price: Free admission
Address: 59 Chem. Myre, Gatineau, QC
Why You Need To Go: There are over 200 varieties of squash and pumpkins to browse at this farm near Ottawa ideal for both eating and decorating. The farm grows other vegetables and has a gourmet snack bar with treats like squash poutine, soups, wood-fired pizza and donuts.
Proulx Farm
Price: $15.95+ daytime admission
Address: 1865 O’Toole Rd., Cumberland, ON
Why You Need To Go: This farm becomes a Halloween wonderland during the fall with its daytime Pumpkin Fest and sKreamers haunted attraction by night. You can pick pumpkins and enjoy farm activities like a corn maze and an inflatable obstacle course.
Cannamore Orchard
Price: $15 weekend farm admission, free weekday admission after Thanksgiving
Address: 1480 County Rd. 32, Crysler, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can scare yourself silly at this spooky orchard's Acres of Terror attraction and pick pumpkins during the day. Don't forget to bring a wagon to the patch, or sheers if you need them. After Thanksgiving, pumpkin picking is on weekdays only due to the spooky events.
Saunders Farm
Price: $24+ per person
Address: 7893 Bleeks Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can wander giant mazes, sip hard cider on a patio and pick pumpkins at this Halloween farm near Ottawa. The farm has tons of activities during both day and night including the Fright Fest haunted attractions that will surely get you into the spooky season spirit.
