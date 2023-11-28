This Ontario Small Town Is A Christmas Dream With Trolley Rides & A Kaleidoscope Of Lights
You can wander through endless holiday magic.
You can step into a wonderland of colourful lights and holiday magic at this small town in Ontario. Simcoe is once more hosting The Simcoe Christmas Panorama and it's full of festive splendour.
The annual event has been running for over 60 years and features endless lights and glowing displays. This year, the attraction is taking place from December 2 to December 31, 2023.
Lights at the park.Courtesy of Simcoe Christmas Panorama.
You can see 500,000 lights twinkling from the trees and displays as well as over 30 installations including animatronic displays of penguins, elves and Santa.
The holiday magic spans three parks and you can check out several new displays this year.
The fun doesn't end with the light displays. There are some festive events happening throughout the season as well, including horse-drawn trolley rides around the park for $3 per person.
You can meet some adorable critters including llamas, alpacas and goats all wearing lighted blankets on select dates.
Glowing lighthouse and Christmas lights.Courtesy of Simcoe Christmas Panorama.
On Saturday and Sunday evenings, Santa will be visiting the park so you can say "hello" to St. Nick himself.
There will be hot chocolate and warm cider available to purchase for some extra coziness. You can also grab some sweet treats like cookies and apple cider donuts from a charming log cabin.
The event is free to attend, however, it is completely run by volunteers and relies on donations from visitors to continue the festive magic each year.
This enchanting Christmas extravaganza will light up your holiday season.
Simcoe Christmas Panorama
Lights at the park.
Courtesy of Simcoe Christmas Panorama.
Price: Free, donations appreciated
When: December 2 to 31, 2023
Address: 50 Bonnie Dr., Simcoe, ON
Why You Need To Go: This dazzling event features endless lights and magical holiday experiences.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.