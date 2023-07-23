9 Small Towns In Ontario That You've Probably Never Heard Of But Need To Visit
From beachside towns to historic villages.
Ontario is full of stunning small towns and villages. While some, like Elora, are well-known tourist spots, others fall under the radar but are definitely worth a visit.
If you're in search of some hidden gems around the province then you'll want to plan a trip to some of these dreamy spots.
These villages are lesser-known areas that are perfect for a chill getaway. From lakeside spots to historic main streets, these secret places are full of charm and are worth a road trip.
Port Elgin
Address: Port Elgin, ON
Why You Need To Go: This dreamy beach town is a beautiful spot to road trip to, especially during the summer months. Located three hours away from Toronto, the village is home to six white sand beaches that stretch for kilometres along the Lake Huron shoreline.
You can take a dip in the warm, shallow waters and lounge in the soft sand. There are several cute coffee shops and restaurants where you can enjoy a bite to eat or a drink, such as The Wismer House.
You can also head to the nearby MacGregor Point Provincial Park and explore some of the trails or skate through the forest in the winter.
Merrickville
Address: Merrickville, ON
Why You Need To Go: Dubbed "Canada's Most Beautiful Village," this Victorian town is perched along the historic Rideau Canal and is less than an hour from Ottawa.
It's filled with historic buildings, cute shops, and more to explore.
You can visit the Merrickville Lockstation and watch the boats come and go along the bright blue waves or book a cruise and take in the scenery from the water.
The Yellow Canoe Cafe is an idyllic spot to enjoy some food and you'll want to try some of the scones.
Goderich
Address: Goderich, ON
Why You Need To Go: Another town that's known as "Canada's prettiest," Goderich is brimming with charm and things to do.
The area is nestled on the shores of Lake Huron so it's perfect for beach days and shoreline strolls. There are several restaurants and local shops to visit in the uniquely-shaped downtown and you don't want to miss out on a treat from Cait's Cafe.
The Menesetung Bridge Lookout boasts incredible views and is a lovely spot to get lost in nature.
Gananoque
Address: Gananoque, ON
Why You Need To Go: This waterfront town is tucked away in the Thousand Islands and is a gorgeous spot for vacationers.
The village will transport you to Europe with its historic streets and charm. It's about a three-hour drive from Toronto and dates back to the 1700s.
You can catch a theatre performance at the Thousand Islands Playhouse or have a meal on the garden patio at Purple House Café.
During the warmer months, you can head to Joel Stone Beach or Grass Creek Park for swimming opportunities.
Schomberg
Address: Schomberg, ON
Why You Need To Go: This tiny village is just outside of Toronto and is a true hidden gem. You'll feel like you've stepped into an episode of Gilmore Girls as you wander along the storybook streets.
The town isn't big but there are a few cute spots to check out. You'll want to grab a meal at Craft Kitchen & Beer Bar which serves up Sunday brunch and farm-to-table dishes.
There are lots of charming local boutiques to visit and you can also take a trip to the nearby MacLeod Provincial Park.
Kingsville
Address: Kingsville, ON
Why You Need To Go: Kingsville is located along the North shore of Lake Erie and is known for its Victorian charm. It is the most southern town in Canada has the warmest climate of any city in the country, so if you're looking for a summer getaway spot, it's worth keeping in mind.
There are four wineries to explore in the area including Pelee Island Winery, which is the largest in Canada. Kingsville Lakeside Park is a picturesque spot to soak up some water views.
Other cool places to visit are the Canadian Transportation Museum and Heritage Village or the Jack Miner Migratory Bird Sanctuary
Vankleek Hill
Address: Vankleek Hill, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can take a trip to the "Gingerbread Capital of Ontario" at this charming town, but don't expect to find a ton of cookies here.
The nickname refers to the curling woodwork seen on historic houses. You can take a trip back in time as you explore the old-time streets and houses.
While there, you can head to the year-round Farmers' Market explore the The Vankleek Hill Museum, or visit a pick-your-own-farm.
Grimsby
Address: Grimsby, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located in the Niagara region, Grimsby is another lesser-known spot to head to in Ontario. The town is is home to colourful beach houses dubbed the "Painted Ladies" and they sure are a sight to see.
You can head to Grimsby Beach and soak up some sun or explore the surrounding Bruce Trail. Beamer Memorial Conservation Area is a beautiful place for a walk and you'll find waterfalls and a beautiful lookout along the way.
If you're looking for a boozy experience you can sip some whiskey at Forty Creek Distillery or head to one of the many nearby wineries.
Depending on when you're visiting, you can go to one of the fruit-picking farms in the area and fill some baskets with fresh produce.
Westport
Address: Westport, ON
Why You Need To Go: The small village of Westport is located just outside of Ottawa and is a magical place to spend a day.
The peaceful town features a beautiful lookout point in Foley Mountain Conservation Area and you can gaze over Upper Rideau Lake and town below.
Another place to check out is the Scheuermann Vineyard & Winery which features handcrafted drinks as well as food such as pizza.
If you're more of a beer drinker, you can visit the Westport Brewing Company and enjoy seasonal beers and more.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.