This Stunning Nova Scotia Beach Has A Kilometre Of Soft Sand, Turquoise Waters & Sand Dunes
Yes, this beach is really in Canada. 🏖️
The East Coast doesn't always pop into people's minds when they think of a beach vacation, but it's actually chock-full of stunning summery destinations.
Nova Scotia's South Shore has miles of sandy shoreline, stretching out into the bright blue ocean and Summerville Beach Provincial Park is a slice of that tropical-like beauty.
With a kilometre of fine white sand, bright turquoise water and sandy dunes, this special place will transport you to Florida.
If you really want to have a full-on getaway you can stay right on the beach. We're not talking about camping either. There's a luxurious resort right on Summerville Beach, which is known as the Quarterdeck.
You can get a room here overlooking the sparkling ocean and spend your days walking along the white shoreline of the beach.
Depending on when you visit and what room — or villa — you book, this stay could set you back anywhere from $250 to over $400 a night.
If lying around on the beach all day isn't your thing, you can also check out the nearby town of Liverpool. The quaint town is brimming full of charm and offers a distinct East Coast feel.
While on the South Shore of Nova Scotia, you can also do some beach hopping, driving between one of the many stunning beaches along the coast.
Crescent Beach, Queensland Beach, and Carters Beach should be at the top of your list — right after Summerville that is.
So, next time you're craving a beachside escape, add this underrated gem to your list!