This Black Friday You Can Get An Amazon Fire TV Under $450 & Be A Total Couch Potato

Queue up the latest season of Selling Sunset! 📺

Amazon Canada

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Among the hundreds of awesome Black Friday deals you can find on Amazon Canada today, you can get this 50-inch Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K Smart TV for just $419.99 (originally $599.99). This best-selling TV won't actually be in stock until November 29, but it is available to order now.

If you wanted something a little bigger, you can also get 55-inch Amazon Fire 4-Series 4K Smart TV for $479.99 (originally $659.99). Other than size, the specs are the same as the 50-inch TV.

You can also get this 43-inch Amazon Fire 4-Series 4K Smart TV on sale for $349.99 (originally $469.99), if you want something a little more compact.

Amazon Fire TVs

Amazon Canada

Details: Amazon Fire 4-Series Smart TVs are currently on sale at Amazon Canada. With 4K entertainment, an Alexa Voice Remote and tons of features, these smart TVs are a total steal. Reviewers say that the sound and image quality is surprisingly good considering the price, and everyone loves how easy it is to set up. You can get a discount on a 43-inch, 50-inch or 55-inch TV today.

This KitchenAid Stand Mixer Is 45% Off Today & This Deal Is Too Good To Be True

You can save a whopping $330.99 when you buy it on Amazon Canada.

KtichenAid

We're in the thick of Black Friday and you're probably a little overwhelmed by all the sales today. Don't worry! We're keeping our eyes and ears out for the best deals on literally everything you could possibly want for the holidays.

Reebok Canada's Black Friday Sale Includes 50% Off & Free Gifts In Stores

You can get a pair of the Classic Leather sneakers for just $60.

@reebokcanada | Instagram

One of the best Black Friday deals today is Reebok Canada's 50% off sitewide sale. Thousand of items are marked down including women's, men's and children's shoes and apparel. All you have to do is use the code BLACKFRI at checkout.

The Best Black Friday Clothing Deals You Can Get RN If Your Whole Wardrobe Needs A Refresh

Today is a treat yourself kind of day. 🛍️

@nordstromcanada | Instagram, @harryroseninc | Instagram

The early bird gets the worm when it comes to scoring the best fashion deals on Black Friday. More often than not, the size you want is the first to go out of stock, so perhaps it's best to act fast when you spot something you love and truly need.

The Best Black Friday Jewelry Deals In Canada That'll Make You Say 'I Do,' Even If No One Asked

So many options! 💍

@brilliantearth | Instagram, @bluenilediamond | Instagram

Whether you're shopping for yourself or looking for a particularly special gift this holiday season, Black Friday is the perfect time of year to splurge on jewelry — especially if you're thinking about popping the question sometime soon!

