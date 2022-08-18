This Trail Near Toronto Takes You Through A Sea Of Sunflowers To A Secret Wildflower Garden
You can pick your own bouquet.
This sunflower field in Ontario has more to it than meets the eye. Bombshell Blooms is a flower farm located in Oro-Medonte, just over an hour from Toronto.
The attraction first opened in 2021, and it's back for another summer of flowery fun. You can currently see over 20 varieties of flowers and even discover a secret garden hidden in a golden field.
There are 10 acres of sunflowers to get lost in, and you can snap some cute photos amidst the vibrant blooms. A trail through the yellow field will lead you to a hidden wildflower garden. You'll find yourself surrounded by snapdragons, zinnias, dahlias, cosmos, and other colourful blossoms.
You can even pick some wildflowers to bring home with you. There are four different bucket sizes to choose from, and once you're done picking your blooms, you can follow another trail through acres of sunflowers to arrive back at the main site. The bucket prices range from $15 to $45.
The sunflowers and Secret Garden will remain open until the frost arrives, so there's still time to explore this majestic spot. Tickets for sunflower access and wildflower picking are available online.
This isn't the only floral trail to discover in Ontario. The Sunflower Farm has a one-kilometre path through golden blooms, and it's even shaped like a sunflower. Or, you can head to this lavender farm, which has a wildflower trail leading through poppies.
Get lost in a golden wonderland and discover a hidden garden at this dreamy spot.
Bombshell Blooms
Price: $10 admission per adult
Address: 137 Line 9 South, Oro-Medonte, ON
Why You Need To Go: This sunflower farm has 10 acres of blooms and a secret wildflower garden.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.