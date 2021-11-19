Trending Tags

6 Ontario Homes Selling For Under $400K That Are Actually Super Charming

Affordable provincial living.

6 Ontario Homes Selling For Under $400K That Are Actually Super Charming
Tracey Veinotte | RE/MAX, Chris Smith | RE/MAX

If you've ever searched "affordable Ontario homes" on Google, the chances are you weren't greeted with a long list of gorgeous properties.

Sadly, at first glance, the province's real estate market seems to operate in a way that suggests most millennial home buyers can afford a $600,000 starter house.

However, if you're willing to dig a little deeper, you'll find there are still a few well-priced gems to be found.

Three-Bedroom Bungalow

SHAWNA STEWART | RE/MAX

Price: $335,000

Address: 126 Bradshaw Rd., Tichborne, ON

Description: A beautifully renovated home that sits perfectly on an acre of gorgeous green land.

View Here

Adorable Two-Bedroom Starter Home

Tracey Veinotte | RE/MAX

Price: $225,000

Address: 31 Caldwell Dr., Iroquois, ON

Description: A quaint home with a remarkably sleek interior.

View Here

Massive Hagersville Home

Chris Smith | RE/MAX

Price: $299,000

Address: 274 Concession 15 Walpole, Hagersville, ON

Description: A surprisingly affordable four-bedroom home that offers both comfort and design perks.

View Here

West Lorne One-Bedroom

CATHY WHITLOCK | RE/MAX

Price: $259,000

Address: 174 Munroe St., West Lorne, ON

Description: A cute little house, ideal for a young couple looking to invest in property.

View Here

Spacious Family Home

CATHY WHITLOCK | RE/MAX

Price: $369,000

Address: 3 Tucker St., Newbury, ON

Description: A raised ranch home that comes complete with an above-ground pool and games room.

View Here

Little White House

KEVIN ELLIS | RE/MAX

Price: $299,777

Address: 9447 County Rd. 93, Midland, ON

Description: A cozy and somewhat rustic starter home.

View Here

