9 WTF Moments That Happened In Ontario This Year That We Still Can't Stop Thinking About

A lot of mind-blowing moments happened on Ontario's highways.

@membersonlywh | Instagram, OPP_HSD | Twitter

While much of 2021 felt like a pandemic-induced fever dream and a tiresome continuation of 2020, there were some pretty random stories to make headlines (and, honestly, we can't stop thinking about it.)

From near-impossible crustacean discoveries at local grocery stores to miracles of life being brought on one of the province's priciest highways, here are nine moments in Ontario news that you might still be reeling over.

That time a baby was delivered on the 407

A couple from Whitby, Ontario, quite literally, brought life to Highway 407 this past May. Troy and Erika Campbell caught their roadside miracle all on camera too (and posted it on YouTube, to boot.)

The Campbells were on their way to the hospital on May 10 when Erika started to go into labour. With the help of a 911 operator and their midwife on the phone, Nova Marie Campbell was safely delivered on the 407.

The tolled highway even gave the family a free year of travel as well as a gift certificate for car seats.

That time a llama ran loose on the 400

Back in June, a llama somehow ended up on Highway 400 and decided to take a not-so-leisurely stroll among the traffic.

"Are you missing your Lama? Please come get him/her and bring your trailer. It appears to be healthy and not hurt," the OPP Highway Safety Division tweeted on June 16.

A couple of hours later, OPP officers shared that the lost llama was reunited with its family. Phew.

That time an Ontario driver was caught driving while playing a flute

While there were lots of incidents of unsafe driving on Ontario’s roads the year, this one may have been the strangest.

On October 20, Halton Regional Police Services shared that a traffic officer pulled over a driver for distracted driving expecting them to be on their phone, but instead, the driver was playing the flute with both hands while following along to a song on their iPod.

That time Ford shared an awkward story about a kid named Arthur

Premier Doug Ford has said a lot of interesting things throughout the year, but his anecdote of a young kid named Arthur is, by far, one of the most memorable.

During an announcement in which the Ontario government said schools would stay closed for the rest of the academic year, Ford decided to take a moment to reflect on a letter Arthur sent about letting students go back to school.

"I took it upon myself to hop in my pickup, I drove over to the house and didn't tell him I was coming," Ford said in a June 2 press conference.

"I met Arthur, and I'll tell you, he is going to be the future premier."

That time NSFW waffles were the thing in Toronto

Toronto has a renowned food scene and this past summer, the 6ix welcomed a fun new treat on a stick that's hard not to love. Member's Only Waffle House offered a variety of phallic-shaped waffles dipped in a variety of toppings.

The waffle house is, for the time being, closed for business. But they plan to open a new location soon.

That time Toronto wasn't considered a sexy city

Joshua Wanyama | Dreamstime

Toronto topped many charts this year, from being ranked as the most pet-friendly city across Canada to being one of the most unaffordable cities in North America.

When it comes to being sexy though, the 6ix, apparently, doesn't have it. In one of the steamiest and possibly most random rankings of the year orchestrated by online adult toy retailer Pink Cherry, Victoria beat out Toronto for Canada's top 10 sexiest cities.

That time two super rare lobsters were found in Ontario grocery stores

A bright orange lobster named Pinchy was spotted in a Durham region grocery store, and apparently, catching one of these lobsters is a one-in-30-million opportunity.

"He stood out," Niki Lundquist, whose spouse saw Pinchy in the tank, previously told Narcity. "And the other lobsters were picking on him."

A few days later another equally-as-rare orange lobster was spotted, in yet another grocery store.

A spokesperson for Sobeys previously told Narcity that their Kincardine location discovered the unique lobster in one of their regular shipments from their certified Atlantic seafood suppliers back in September.

"After some research, the team learned that it is in fact a rare lobster and we've worked with Ripley's Aquarium in Toronto to transport the lobster to the aquarium to its new permanent home in Toronto," external communications specialist for Sobeys Paul Wyke told Narcity in an October email.

That time 14 wild boars roamed freely

A sounder of wild boars was spotted in Pickering in November, as 14 of them roamed freely around the Ontario city. While they may resemble one of your favourite Disney animals, these wild pigs can actually be a serious risk to the area since they can spread disease to other wildlife and livestock around them.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Natural Resources recently told Narcity that the wild boars were captured, euthanized, and sent out for necropsy and research purposes so they could learn more about the species in Ontario.

That time Kyle Lowry decided to leave the Raptors

The Greatest Raptor Of All Time (GROAT) Kyle Lowry parted ways with the Raps after nine seasons with the Toronto franchise to join the Miami Heat this year. And it cut Toronto fans deep.

Lowry's departure from the 6ix might not be permanent though, as the former Toronto player revealed that he plans to retire as a Raptor.

"That’s still home. Like I’ve said, and I’ll say it now, I will sign a one-day contract and I’ll retire as a Toronto Raptor. That is my everything," Lowry told The Undefeated in a November interview.

