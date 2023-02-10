A Newcomer To Canada Compared Regina To Toronto & Was Surprised By The Differences (VIDEO)
A newcomer to Canada, Andrian Makhnachov, posted a TikTok video about things that "surprised" him about Toronto after living in Regina, Saskatchewan.
Makhnachov told Narcity he was born and raised in Ukraine but moved to Saskatchewan in May 2022 after the war began.
The Tiktoker said he likes Toronto because there are "many active young people developing and it motivates me in these difficult times."
One of the first things that surprised the TikToker about Toronto was the weather, obviously. Regina is currently -4 degrees C, compared to Toronto sitting at 3 degrees on Friday.
"People don't suffer from the cold, and everything looks like summer," he said while filming people walking on the streets of Toronto during sunset.
We all know how much Torontonians love their colourful sunsets, don't we?
Next, Makhnachov said he was shocked "no one wears cowboy hats." That's mostly true. Unless you've visited The Rock & Horse on Adelaide Street West, where you'll feel right in the middle of Saskatchewan.
Finally, this might be something Torontonians take for granted, but our city-wide use of plastic bags is totally a thing. For Makhnachov, he was surprised that they were "legal."
As of February 1, 2022, Regina put into effect a Plastic Checkout Bag Ban Bylaw, which means businesses are prohibited from:
- "providing, distributing or selling plastic check out bags (including biodegradable plastic)
- restricting or denying the use of any reusable container or reusable bag by a person."
