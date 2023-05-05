An American Visited Toronto & Noticed Something About McDonald's Many Locals Never Have
"No Canadian I've talked to so far had ever noticed."
An American who visited Toronto for the first time over the weekend shared their unique perspective on the city, and it's quite interesting!
From the ubiquitous maple leaf on everything to the constant smell of weed and the fantastic Indian food, they had plenty to say. But it was their observation on McDonald's that stirred the pot the most.
"The maple leaf on the McDonald's M made me chuckle," he wrote, surprising many readers who said they'd never even noticed.
"As a Canadian who’s been on this planet for 48 years and has been a Canadian for 48 years, this is the first time in my life that I can attest that I’ve ever been informed that there is a maple leaf on the McDonald’s arches," one person commented on the thread.
"I have no idea how I’ve never noticed that before."
I just visited Toronto for the first time. Here are my take aways and impressions.
by u/Mimilegend in toronto
One person, who said they recently moved to Canada, commented that they also noticed the maple leaf immediately, but many of their Canadian counterparts never did.
"I'll bring up the McDonald's maple leaf in casual conversation, and no Canadian I've talked to so far had ever noticed that thing; it's so funny," they wrote.
"Probably because they've never seen an alternate golden arches sign, so it seems normal to them I’ve never seen it."
Another thing that stood out to the American was how nice everyone dressed in Toronto. "You all are some good-looking people," he wrote.
Many people in the comments were surprised by his comments about Torontonian's fashion sense.
"By comparison to most of the U.S., yeah, we dress great. By comparison to northern and central’s Europe, eh not so much," one person wrote.
"Lurking Montrealer here, I read that and was like, what? I didn't notice that at all every time I visited Toronto," another person wrote.
Someone responded by saying that they didn't notice because Montrealers "dress nicer."
But perhaps the biggest surprise for the American was how prevalent poutine was in Toronto. They found that Smoke's Poutine was great, but the true surprise was Costco's Poutine.
"The price point and those fries?! Delish!" he wrote.
Many people agreed with the Redditor's assessment of Costco's poutine, and one called it "one of the best."
Despite a few minor hiccups, the visitor gave Toronto a glowing review.
"It was a great first experience, and again, 10/10 would visit again," he wrote.