toronto apartments

An Entire Toronto Apartment Says They Were Given Eviction Notices & They're Fighting Back

They've got beef with their landlord.

The exterior of 12 Lansdowne Avenue.

Google Maps

Tenants of a Toronto apartment building claim that their landlords are kicking them out to jack up their rent under the guise of renovations, a method referred to as "renovictions."

Parkdale Organize, a membership-based group that fights displacement, rent increases, and disrepair, claims tenants of 12 Lansdowne received N13 evictions notices in early January, citing "extensive renovations to their rental units."

The group claims that their landlords, Evan Johnsen and Neil Spiegel, co-founders of Circa, have a history of buying up rental properties and pushing tenants out of their homes.

The Toronto Star reports that their company was fined twice in 2019 for a total of $135,000 for failing to allow tenants of 795 College Street to move back in after renovations.

"The 'renoviction' tactic has long been part of Johnsen's playbook, and his history of buying up rental properties and pushing tenants out their homes is well documented, including in the high profile case of 795 College Street," the Parkdale Organize website claims.

"Johnsen has bought buildings and tried to evict Parkdale tenants before, but each time tenants have organized and put a stop to it," it adds.

Narcity has reached out to Johansen and Spiegel for a comment but has yet to hear back.

The group also claims that landlords sent out new eviction notices to two tenants at the start of March after they "hung banners from their balconies in protest."

"The landlords claim that by hanging banners, the tenants have committed an 'illegal act,' and they have threatened to file applications with the Landlord and Tenant Board to evict the tenants if the banners do not come down," the update alleges.

