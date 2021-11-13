Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
filming in canada

The First 'Sneakerella' Trailer Just Dropped & The Ontario Is Fully Showing Throughout

The Disney movie was shot in Ontario in 2020!

The First 'Sneakerella' Trailer Just Dropped & The Ontario Is Fully Showing Throughout
disneyplus | Twitter

If you caught a glimpse of some Disney movie sets in Ontario last year, you can now see glimpses of them in a new trailer for Sneakerella!

The film, which offers a modern spin on the classic fairy tale, was filmed in Ontario all throughout 2020, and a first look has finally dropped ahead of its February 18, 2022 release date on Disney Plus.

Starring Lexi Underwood and Chosen Jacobs, this version of the tale swaps glass stickers for fresh sneakers, plenty of which are shown in the trailer.

Though Sneakerella is set in New York, there are plenty of shots in the trailer were shot in downtown Toronto (including a few featuring the Bay Adelaide Centre). There's also plenty of dancing in the trailer, which makes sense considering a big dance number was filmed in Hamilton last year.

Sneakerella was rumoured to be shooting in High Park, too, which viewers will have to keep an eye out for (along with any other Toronto landmarks) when the movie drops next year!

From Your Site Articles

'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Was Filmed In Alberta & These 10 Spots Were Totally Transformed

Who you gonna call?!

Ghostbusters | YouTube

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is coming to movie screens on November 19 and there are a ton of filming locations across Alberta to look out for.

Paul Rudd, McKenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard and Carrie Coon star in the latest Ghostbusters movie, along with Bill Murray, Annie Potts, and Sigourney Weaver who are returning as their original characters.

Keep Reading Show less

You Can Get A Month Of Disney+ Canada For Just $1.99 & Watch 'Shang-Chi' And Other Marvel Movies

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings starring Simu Liu drops Friday, November 12. 🤘

Marvel Entertainment | YouTube

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Have you watched The Mandalorian or Black Widow yet? If you haven't dived into any of the Disney+ offerings, you're missing out! But there's no time like the present to catch up on all the shows and movies that's taken the internet by storm this year.

Keep Reading Show less

7 New Flicks On Disney+ & Prime Video To Get Your Adrenaline Pumping This November

One show is supposed to be the next Game of Thrones.

Amazon Content Services LLC & Sony Pictures Television Inc., Chuck Zlotnick | Marvel Studios

This November, there are so many new flicks on Disney+ and Prime Video that will get your adrenaline pumping.

Avengers fans won't want to miss the new Hawkeye series with Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, while the highly anticipated fantasy showThe Wheel Of Time will give you major Game Of Thrones vibes.

Keep Reading Show less

Pixar's 'Lightyear' Trailer Has Fans Buzzing About Chris Evans Replacing Tim Allen

To controversy, and beyond!

Pixar | YouTube

Toy Story fans are getting the real Buzz Lightyear origin story they didn't know they wanted, but it's coming at a cost.

Tim Allen, the actor who voiced the child's plaything version of Buzz in all four Toy Story movies, will not be back to play the human version in Lightyear.

Keep Reading Show less