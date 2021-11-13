The First 'Sneakerella' Trailer Just Dropped & The Ontario Is Fully Showing Throughout
The Disney movie was shot in Ontario in 2020!
If you caught a glimpse of some Disney movie sets in Ontario last year, you can now see glimpses of them in a new trailer for Sneakerella!
The film, which offers a modern spin on the classic fairy tale, was filmed in Ontario all throughout 2020, and a first look has finally dropped ahead of its February 18, 2022 release date on Disney Plus.
#Sneakerella, an Original Movie, premieres February 18 only on #DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDaypic.twitter.com/WwWD3hml26— Disney+ Updates (@Disney+ Updates) 1636730000
Starring Lexi Underwood and Chosen Jacobs, this version of the tale swaps glass stickers for fresh sneakers, plenty of which are shown in the trailer.
Though Sneakerella is set in New York, there are plenty of shots in the trailer were shot in downtown Toronto (including a few featuring the Bay Adelaide Centre). There's also plenty of dancing in the trailer, which makes sense considering a big dance number was filmed in Hamilton last year.
Sneakerella was rumoured to be shooting in High Park, too, which viewers will have to keep an eye out for (along with any other Toronto landmarks) when the movie drops next year!