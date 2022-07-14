NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

things to do this weekend in toronto

Honda Indy Is Coming To Toronto This Weekend & There'll Be A Bunch Of Road Closures

They'll be racing, you'll be stalling.

Toronto Staff Writer
Honda Indy Toronto. Right: The CN tower

Honda Indy Toronto. Right: The CN tower

Walter Arce | Dreamstime, Google Maps

Honda Indy Toronto is returning to Exhibition Place this week. Fun times, but also annoying because, boy, the city is not messing around in terms of road closures.

According to the city's news release, Lake Shore Boulevard West between Strachan Avenue and British Columbia Road will be closed to all vehicle traffic from 9:00 p.m. on July 13 to 1:00 a.m. on July 18.

The southbound lanes on Strachan Avenue between Fleet Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West will also be closed until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 17.

But, wait! There's more, so much more...

Several GO Bus routes will be modified for the event during the day on Saturday, July 16, and Sunday, July 17.

Metrolinx also notes that depending on traffic conditions, diversions may be required on Thursday, July 14, and Friday, July 15.

As a result, eastbound GO Bus Route 16 trips will end at Aldershot GO Station so that customers can board Lakeshore West trains, with westbound trips now beginning at Aldershot GO Station.

Eastbound GO Bus Route 21 and 31 trips will be stopping at Port Credit GO Station to connect customers to Lakeshore West trains, with westbound trips now beginning at Port Credit GO Station as well.

Other events and festivals will also be going on in Toronto this week, which, of course, are slated to cause road closures of their own.

For example, Edward Street between Bay Street and Yonge Street will be shut down to vehicle traffic from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, for the annual Festival of India parade.

You can find further information on all the closures this weekend here.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...