Honda Indy Is Coming To Toronto This Weekend & There'll Be A Bunch Of Road Closures
They'll be racing, you'll be stalling.
Honda Indy Toronto is returning to Exhibition Place this week. Fun times, but also annoying because, boy, the city is not messing around in terms of road closures.
According to the city's news release, Lake Shore Boulevard West between Strachan Avenue and British Columbia Road will be closed to all vehicle traffic from 9:00 p.m. on July 13 to 1:00 a.m. on July 18.
The southbound lanes on Strachan Avenue between Fleet Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West will also be closed until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 17.
But, wait! There's more, so much more...
Several GO Bus routes will be modified for the event during the day on Saturday, July 16, and Sunday, July 17.
Metrolinx also notes that depending on traffic conditions, diversions may be required on Thursday, July 14, and Friday, July 15.
As a result, eastbound GO Bus Route 16 trips will end at Aldershot GO Station so that customers can board Lakeshore West trains, with westbound trips now beginning at Aldershot GO Station.
Eastbound GO Bus Route 21 and 31 trips will be stopping at Port Credit GO Station to connect customers to Lakeshore West trains, with westbound trips now beginning at Port Credit GO Station as well.
Other events and festivals will also be going on in Toronto this week, which, of course, are slated to cause road closures of their own.
For example, Edward Street between Bay Street and Yonge Street will be shut down to vehicle traffic from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, for the annual Festival of India parade.
You can find further information on all the closures this weekend here.