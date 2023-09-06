I Compared My Favourite Fall Items From Aritzia & Zara To See Which Brand Is Worth It (PHOTOS)
Which brand do you think is better?
Zara and Aritzia are gearing up for fall and as someone who loves fashion and shopping, my credit card is sweating.
Fall is fashion's time to shine, and this year, collections have come in hot with an array of new trends, from ballet flats to tweed sets and denim vests.
Trend cycles overlap each other quicker and quicker, and this season, you'll find fall pieces for whatever aesthetic you're looking for, whether you want the "quiet luxury" look inspired by Sofia Richie or an edgy Y2K look with bootcut jeans and a matching denim vest.
Zara Canada and Aritzia Canada are go-to essential stores for women in Canada, and at first glance, these stores may seem similar, but they really couldn't be more different.
Aritzia rings in at a higher price point and mostly sticks to business casual, lounge and everyday wear with better quality, while Zara is typically more affordable with out-of-the-box designs, basics and a decent selection of accessories like handbags and shoes.
The quality of these stores differs from item to item, but while Aritzia offers a more polished and curated in-store experience, Zara is a free-for-all all with messy racks and hidden treasures.
I browsed through each store's collections online to compare what they have to offer this fall and pulled my top five favourites from each site to compare which store is worth your money this season.
Zara: Textured Short Blazer
A model wearing Zara's Textured Short Blazer.
Price: $79.90
Item: Textured Short Blazer
Size range: XS to XL
Why you need it: Did someone say Chanel dupe? This blazer is an updated twist on the classic tweed blazer. Its sharp lines and cropped fit are modern and stunning.
This jacket would look great with jeans and matching white boots or dressed up with a skirt. I think it's the perfect transitional jacket to elevate any outfit with a dash of class and elegance.
I live in blazers in the fall and have already packed my closet with basics, so something a little out of the box like this would be a welcome addition.
Also compared to Aritzia prices, $80 for a blazer is a steal.
Zara: Shirt with Contrasting Tie
A Zara model wearing a shirt with a contrasting tie.
Price: $55.90
Item: Shirt with a contrasting tie
Size range: XS to XL
Why you need it: A good statement blouse is a secret weapon waiting to be unloaded in your closet. This blouse gives some serious Blair Waldorf vibes with its effortless preppy feel.
It would be great for an office look with dress pants and loafers or even with a black mini-skirt for a girl's night out.
Not to mention that at almost $60, if you don't love this classic top next season, you won't be out too much money.
Zara: Long Fluid Trench Coat
A model wearing Zara's Long Fluid Trench Coat.
Price: $89.90
Item: Long Fluid Trench Coat
Size range: XS to L
Why you need it: I habitually buy my fall coats from Zara, and I've never been disappointed.
They hit the perfect sweet spot of decent quality (not great, but durable enough) while retaining an affordable price point.
This trench coat is stylish and timeless, and I may honestly buy it because it is so versatile and affordable.
You can really wear this with anything and possibly even transition it into your winter wardrobe if you get creative with layering (depending on how cold it is where you live).
Zara: Buckled ballet flats
Zara's buckled ballet flats.
Price: $49.90
Item: Buckled ballet flats
Size range: 5 to 9
Why you need it: Ballet flats are back in a big way this season, and these shoes will let you hop on the trend without breaking the bank.
These ballet flats have a classic rounded toe with three Mary Jane-style straps for a touch of pizzazz that will add style to any outfit.
Zara: SW Denim Bustier
A model wearing Zara's SW Denim Bustier.
Price: $65.90
Item: SW Denim Bustier
Size range: XS to XL
Why you need it: Someone call Britney Spears because Zara stole her top from the 2001 VMAs! This denim number is so nostalgic and trendy.
It fits into the Western revival of fashion with denim looks and cowboy boots, so if you're looking for your next outfit for the country bar this fall, look no further.
Aritzia: Low Loose Jeans
A model wearing Levi's Low Loose Jeans.
Price: $148
Item: Levi's Low Loose Jeans
Size range: 24 to 32
Why you need it: Aritzia carries classic brands like Levi's, and like it or not, low-rise jeans are back in style this season. I'm personally not a massive fan of the low-rise look, but these loose and casual trousers have me wanting to hop on this trend.
Aritzia: Mina Dress
Aritzia's Mina dress.
Price: $168
Item: Mina Dress
Size range: 2XS to XL
Why you need it: This sheer vampy dress looks straight out of a Victorian horror movie. I could imagine myself carrying a burning candle while tiptoeing down a dramatic circling staircase in this dress.
The sheer and frilly look is totally in for fall, and you can style this dress in countless ways. You can pair it with a slip or go risque with a bra and matching panty underneath or even overtop a basic top and skirt for an elevated look.
Aritzia: Picture Cargo Pant
A model wearing Aritzia's Picture Cargo pant.
Price: $128
Item: Picture Cargo pant
Size range: 00 to 16
Why you need it: These pants look comfortable and stylish for fall whether you are running errands, relaxing at home or headed to school.
Cargo pants have been popular all summer, and it looks like they will still be around this fall, so you can rock these pants with your sneakers or cozy Uggs this autumn.
Aritzia: Perspective Jean Skirt
A model wearing Aritzia's Perspective Jean Skirt.
Price: $128
Item: Perspective Jean Skirt
Size range: 00 to 12
Why you need it: Jean material and pleated skirts are popular this season, and this skirt marries the two trends together.
I think this unique look would be great for fall, whether you're looking for an outfit for the office or date night.
You can swap out your boots for heels and a chunky sweater for a body suit and leather jacket, depending on your vibe, but you won't have trouble styling this basic.
Aritzia: Essential Oversized Oxford Shirt
A model wearing Aritzia's Essential Oversized Oxford Shirt.
Price: $98
Item: Essential Oversized Oxford Shirt
Size range: 2XS to XL
Why you need it: You can never go wrong with an oversized button-down. This classic piece is a great addition to any wardrobe.
I love pairing a button-down with jeans and a cute pair of shoes for an easy outfit when you are on the go but still need to look put together.
Is Aritzia or Zara better for fall?
Zara feels fresher to me than Artizia this fall.
I went into this comparison expecting to prefer Aritzia (since 90% of my wardrobe is from there), but Zara really took the cake for me for fall 2023.
Zara has plenty of affordable and fashionable items that feel fresh and renewed, while my favourite items from Aritzia were significantly more expensive and similar to the clothes they've sold in their store for years.
If you're looking for basic and timeless pieces that may be a bit more quality, I'd still suggest splurging at Artizia for certain items like jeans, but for some fashionable new pieces, I'd check out Zara.
I've worn fall coats from Zara for years, and they've held up nicely, so I'd check out their trench coats for fall over Aritzia's fall jackets and with your leftover money, treat yourself to some new shoes!
