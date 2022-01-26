Trending Tags

Kraft Dinner Pop-Up Kitchens Have Opened In Toronto & The Menu Is So Canadian

They have a KD hot dog!

Toronto Staff Writer
KD Pep-Up Shop | UberEats, Rushtonheather | Dreamstime

If you've ever wondered what the most Canadian thing you can order off of UberEats is, it's a Kraft Dinner pop-up, yes, that's a real thing and it would probably be at the top of your list.

On Tuesday, the company which is known for its beloved mac and cheese, Canada's unofficial national food, announced that it will be opening KD Pep-Up Shops in Toronto and Etobicoke to combat the January blues.

"Need a January pick me up? KDone. Add some pep to your front step with our limited-time KD Pep-Up Shop, delivering comfort now through UberEats," Kraft Dinner wrote in a tweet.

And if you're thinking to yourself, why would I order KD off of UberEats when I can make one of the 20 boxes I always have hidden at the back of my pantry? Well, that's because the menu is elevated.

The pop-up is offering residents of the GTA a chance to eat KD as they've never indulged in before, with stand-out items like KD Tacos, KD Bacon Burger, KD Dog and KD Bites.

"Buttered split bun filled with KD and topped with a grilled All-beef hot dog, finished with crumbled potato chips," reads the description for the KD Dog, which might be the most Canadian lunch item of all time.

But, it doesn't end there. The menu also includes more swanky options, including a Chicken Carbonara Kraft Mac & Cheese, BBQ Pulled Pork Kraft Mac & Cheese, and Buffalo 3-alarm Chicken Kraft Mac & Cheese.

As if that wasn't enough to cheer us up, the pop-up also has a selection of delicious milkshakes including, Oreo, Vanilla, and Cookies and Cream, to help you wash down your Canadian feast.

