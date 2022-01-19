Ontario Is Getting 2 New Area Codes This Year & Here's What You Need To Know
It's going to create millions of new telephone numbers.
Are you an Ontario resident thinking about switching your cellphone number but don't want to get caught with basic digits? Well, good news, because you could qualify for two new area codes this year depending on where you live.
According to the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), the areas codes will be introduced in Ontario throughout 2022, starting with the 753 area code on March 26 in regions in and around Ottawa, currently served by 343 and 613.
Meanwhile, a new 683 area code will be introduced by CRTC on June 18, 2022, in communites currently served by area codes 249 and 705.
"The introduction of a new area code creates millions of additional telephone numbers without affecting the existing numbers," said Kelly T. Walsh, the Canadian Numbering Administrator's program manager. "The new area codes will be added where the current area codes are already in use in the affected regions in Ontario."
After the initiative's launch, residents and businesses requesting a new phone number will be eligible to receive one of the new area codes.
However, numbers connected to the new area code will only be given out "once there is no longer a sufficient supply of numbers with the existing area codes."
It's also worth noting that regions affected by the new area code won't affect the geographic boundaries of local calling areas or how long-distance calls are used.
"Special numbers such as 211, 311, 411, 611 and 911 will not be affected and will still be dialed using only three digits," it adds.