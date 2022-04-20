OPP Had To Rescue A Driver From A Swamp After They Fell Asleep At The Wheel
Talk about a rude awakening.
One Ontario driver had a rude awakening after waking up in a swamp.
According to a post by OPP Central Region on Wednesday, officers were forced to slog through a swamp after a motorist fell asleep at the wheel and plunged into a nearby bog.
The dramatic incident reportedly unfolded after the driver missed a stop, crossed a highway, and plunged their vehicle into the swamp below. Yuck.
A photo of the incident was revealed, which honestly looks like something out of a horror film.
#DufferinOPP officers waded through a swamp to assist a driver who had fallen asleep at the wheel. The driver misssed a and crossed a highway and drove into the swamp. No one was injured.\nDriving tired is a form of impairment as it slows your reflexes and judgement.^jrpic.twitter.com/anZLqhPtpU— OPP Central Region (@OPP Central Region) 1650454965
Thankfully, no one was injured during the accident. However, police are reminding residents about the dangers of driving tired.
"Driving tired is a form of impairment as it slows your reflexes and judgment," the tweet states. "Please ensure that you are rested and in proper condition to drive. Sleeping at the wheel can have tragic consequences."
It is unclear if the driver is facing charges in the aftermath of the incident, but here's hoping the next time they get behind the wheel, they will get plenty of sleep beforehand.
However, people taking a nap while travelling behind a wheel isn't an uncommon occurrence in the province.
Last month, an impaired driver in Aurora got busted by York Regional Police after falling asleep at the wheel.
The driver, who was described as "drunk, high, and very sleepy," reportedly slept through three red light cycles at Bayview and St. John's Sideroad.
Two Ontarians were also charged at the beginning of the year after they fell asleep at the wheel of a stolen vehicle.
