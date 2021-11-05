Police Just Released A Terrifying Video Of Vaughan Shooting & Are Looking For Suspects
Two women were injured during the incident.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
York police are looking for suspects accused of participating in a Vaughan shooting last month.
According to YRP investigators, the incident, which occurred at around 3:40 a.m. on October 18, 2021, took place near Langstaff Road and Silmar Drive and resulted in at least two people suffering non-life-threatening injuries.
"Officers located two female victims at Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot injuries, '' an excerpt from the report reads.
A video of the incident was also released, showing several suspects engaging in a shoot-out in what appears to be a parking lot, before getting into their vehicles and fleeing.
Two suspects have been charged in relation to the incident with one still wanted. However, police believe there are more suspects and are attempting to identify the individuals.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.