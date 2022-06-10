NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
toronto weather

There Was A Gorgeous Double Rainbow In Toronto Yesterday & Here's What It Means (PHOTOS)

All the way, across the sky.

Toronto Staff Writer
The double rainbow over Toronto.

The double rainbow over Toronto.

kellymcn321 | Twitter

If you're a millennial who grew up during the early days of YouTube, you probably view double rainbows through a somewhat comedic lens. But, iconic viral videos aside, they are pretty awe-inspiring.

According to The Weather Network (TWN), a threat of scattered showers plagued southern Ontario for most of Thursday afternoon, with thunder and heavy downpours arriving during the evening.

The rainy conditions did come with an upswing, though, as residents of several regions were treated to a stunning double-rainbow that rounded off the day with one of nature's most colourful displays.

Of course, it didn't take long for people to flood social media with images of the weather event.

And with most photos turning out as gorgeous as these, it's hard to imagine anyone not snapping a quick shot.

I mean, who doesn't love cotton candy skies, especially after suffering through a bunch of random downpours.

Perhaps, the most wholesome thing about the rainbow was its particular visibility in Toronto's Church-Wellesley Village, the iconic gathering place for the city's 2SLGBTQIA+ communities.

It's hard to think of a better way to celebrate pride month in the 6ix than watching two giant rainbows illuminate the village.

If you slept through the whole thing, your chances of spotting a repeat on Friday are slim, with the forecast predicting a much lower risk for rain showers.

As a result, residents can expect mostly sunny and pleasant conditions heading into the second weekend of June.

So, there's little chance for rainbows, but at least you can put the umbrella away.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...