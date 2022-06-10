There Was A Gorgeous Double Rainbow In Toronto Yesterday & Here's What It Means (PHOTOS)
All the way, across the sky.
If you're a millennial who grew up during the early days of YouTube, you probably view double rainbows through a somewhat comedic lens. But, iconic viral videos aside, they are pretty awe-inspiring.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), a threat of scattered showers plagued southern Ontario for most of Thursday afternoon, with thunder and heavy downpours arriving during the evening.
The rainy conditions did come with an upswing, though, as residents of several regions were treated to a stunning double-rainbow that rounded off the day with one of nature's most colourful displays.
Of course, it didn't take long for people to flood social media with images of the weather event.
\u201cPost storm skies \ud83d\ude0d\n#ldnont #shareyourweather @weathernetwork\u201d— bcv (@bcv) 1654821416
And with most photos turning out as gorgeous as these, it's hard to imagine anyone not snapping a quick shot.
\u201cA perfect double rainbow over #Toronto tonight. #Travelmammal @weathernetwork\u201d— Jim (@Jim) 1654822355
I mean, who doesn't love cotton candy skies, especially after suffering through a bunch of random downpours.
\u201cEnjoy the rainbow we had in Toronto last night \ud83c\udf08\u201d— Breanne Tsang (@Breanne Tsang) 1654855600
Perhaps, the most wholesome thing about the rainbow was its particular visibility in Toronto's Church-Wellesley Village, the iconic gathering place for the city's 2SLGBTQIA+ communities.
\u201cEvery queer in Toronto is posting the rainbow over the village but ahhhhh such a beauty \ud83e\udd29\ud83e\udd29\ud83e\udd29\u201d— Axe Thembro \ud83d\udc9b\ud83e\udd0d\ud83d\udc9c\ud83d\udda4\ud83d\udc96 (@Axe Thembro \ud83d\udc9b\ud83e\udd0d\ud83d\udc9c\ud83d\udda4\ud83d\udc96) 1654822831
It's hard to think of a better way to celebrate pride month in the 6ix than watching two giant rainbows illuminate the village.
If you slept through the whole thing, your chances of spotting a repeat on Friday are slim, with the forecast predicting a much lower risk for rain showers.
As a result, residents can expect mostly sunny and pleasant conditions heading into the second weekend of June.
So, there's little chance for rainbows, but at least you can put the umbrella away.