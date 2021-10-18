Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
toronto weather

Toronto Skies Have Been Full Of Dreamy Rainbows & Double Rainbows For 3 Whole Days (PHOTOS)

The rain hasn't been all doom and gloom.

Toronto Skies Have Been Full Of Dreamy Rainbows & Double Rainbows For 3 Whole Days (PHOTOS)
Jackie Vandinther | Narcity, Imaan Sheikh | Narcity

Toronto skies haven't been offering up the most steady stream of sunshine lately, but the intermittent storms have left some magic in their wake.

Monday morning marked the third consecutive day that Torontonians flooded Twitter with candid shots of rainbows, which look even more stunning thanks to their mostly stormy backgrounds.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Saturday, warning of an incoming 20 to 40 millimetres of rain. However, they forgot to mention the double rainbows.

Even, local celebrities like Jean Yoon, who played Umma on Kim's Convenience, were impressed.

Some of the rainbows were so extraordinary that they had people checking off milestones.

Has anyone found that pot of gold yet? There have to be dozens of them out there at this point.

Sadly, the phenomenon will come to an end tomorrow as the city is finally forecasted to get at least 11 hours of consistent sunshine.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

Toronto Has A Special Weather Statement & Your Friday Plans Will Be Ruined By So Much Rain

Tonight is definitely not a patio night.

Ahkenahmed | Dreamstime, Dubes Sonego Junior | Dreamstime

Do you have amazing Friday night plans? If they include patios or being outside for an extended period of time, you may want to cancel.

A special weather statement was issued for Toronto this morning at 11:08 a.m. for heavy rain tonight and into Saturday.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto's Weather Was So Rainy In September That It Actually Broke A 25-Year Record

Hope you invested in a good umbrella! ☔️

Lance McMillan | Narcity, @punkodelish | Instagram

The weather in Toronto this past September was some of the wettest it has been since 1996.

Ontario has been hit with some serious thunderstorms this past month, with reports of some areas across the province flooded from the torrential downpours.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto's Winter Forecast Is Here & The First Snowfall Is Expected To Happen This Month

It's almost time to grab your shovels.

Ken Cole | Dreamstime

It's almost time to pull out your shovels. The Old Farmer's Almanac has revealed Toronto's winter forecast and the snow is almost here.

According to the latest outlook, those in the 6ix can expect some snowfall by the end of the month.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto’s Weather Is Going To Feel Like A Sizzling 31 C This Weekend & Fall Who?

Put your PSL away and go grab an iced coffee.

Luckyphotographer | Dreamstime, Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

Just when it was finally starting to feel like fall, Mother Nature has thrown Toronto's weather a curveball.

This weekend, according to The Weather Network, is going to feel more like summer so you can trade in your cable knit sweater for a bathing suit.

Keep Reading Show less