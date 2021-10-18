Toronto Skies Have Been Full Of Dreamy Rainbows & Double Rainbows For 3 Whole Days (PHOTOS)
The rain hasn't been all doom and gloom.
Toronto skies haven't been offering up the most steady stream of sunshine lately, but the intermittent storms have left some magic in their wake.
Monday morning marked the third consecutive day that Torontonians flooded Twitter with candid shots of rainbows, which look even more stunning thanks to their mostly stormy backgrounds.
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Saturday, warning of an incoming 20 to 40 millimetres of rain. However, they forgot to mention the double rainbows.
Even, local celebrities like Jean Yoon, who played Umma on Kim's Convenience, were impressed.
Some of the rainbows were so extraordinary that they had people checking off milestones.
Has anyone found that pot of gold yet? There have to be dozens of them out there at this point.
Sadly, the phenomenon will come to an end tomorrow as the city is finally forecasted to get at least 11 hours of consistent sunshine.
🚁 Chasing Rainbows 🌈 . #Toronto #Rainbow #Sky #Views https://t.co/nAauKDqEDU— Jackee King (@Jackee King) 1634565657.0