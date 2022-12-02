There Will Be Several Road Closures In Toronto This Weekend & Here Are The Spots To Avoid
Santa Claus is making his way downtown.
A handful of Toronto road closures is set to make things trickier than usual for those planning on driving through the GTA this weekend.
According to the Toronto Police Service (TPS), the Etobicoke Lake Shore Santa Claus Parade will shut down several streets on the morning of Saturday, December 3, 2022.
"Road closures will occur for part of the day," the report reads.
The following road closures will be in place from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.:
- "Dwight Avenue, from Lake Shore Boulevard West to Birmingham Street; and
- Birmingham Street, from Dwight Avenue to Islington Avenue
- Second Street, from Birmingham Street to Maple Boulevard."
The parade will shut down Lake Shore Boulevard West, from Royal York Road to Thirty-Seventh Street, from 9:45 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The event is expected to start at 10 a.m. on Saturday and run along Lakeshore Boulevard West between Dwight Street and Thirty-Seventh Street, before finishing in the latter area at around noon.
"Motorists can expect delays in the area and should consider alternate methods of transportation," the report adds.
Toronto police said the TTC will adjust its service to accommodate the parade. However, the agency has yet to provide any updates on the matter.
Those who live in neighbourhoods south of Lakeshore Boulevard will have access to their homes throughout the entire parade, and individuals planning on visiting residences on First Street to Thirteenth Street can access the area via First Street along Morrison Street.
Twenty-Third Street will be accessible by Lakeshore Boulevard via Thirty-Sixth Street along Lake Promenade.
