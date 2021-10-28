Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Money

These Ontario Companies Have Switched To A 4-Day Workweek & Are Hiring RN

Get your resume ready!

These Ontario Companies Have Switched To A 4-Day Work Week & Are Hiring RN
Denis Pepin | Dreamstime, @junocollege | Instagram

If you're sick of working five days a week it might be time to dust off your resume.

Juno College of Technology and The Leadership Agency have shifted or are in the process of shifting to a four-day workweek structure and are currently hiring.

Juno College of Technology announced in a tweet that in 2022 their company will be moving into a four-day workweek. On top of this, they will be offering a bunch of other perks including a summer shutdown.

The tech company, formerly known as HackerYou, is hiring for six roles in Toronto from data science instructors to part-time mentors so if you have a knack for tech there might be a position for you.

On top of this, the company also has a general application open. So if you don't see a job for you but still think you would be a great fit, you can still shoot your shot.

The Leadership Agency, a recruitment company in Toronto, is also on the bandwagon of cutting their workweek to four days and is hiring 21 positions in Toronto and Ottawa.

Currently, they have a variety of positions in sectors from human resources, sales, public relations, accounting, administrative and more. Some positions require more experience than others, so make sure you qualify before applying!

These two companies aren't the only ones who are offering a shorter week. Situra switched to a four-day workweek back in April and say their employees have been more "relaxed" and "happy." However, no job listings are currently appearing on their website or LinkedIn.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

This Ontario Town Has Tried A 4-Day Workweek For Over 6 Months & 'Everyone Loves It'

"No one wants to see it go," says CAO Don MacLeod.

Courtesy of Don MacLeod

The dream of a four-day workweek is very much alive in Ontario, where one municipality has gone all-in on the project and reaped the rewards.

The municipal staff in Zorra, Ontario, started a four-day workweek trial back in August 2020, and despite some COVID-19 disruptions it's been active for about seven months total. According to the town's chief administrative officer (CAO), Don MacLeod, it's something the town could keep for a while longer.

Keep Reading Show less

How This 27-Year-Old Queen's Math Major Ended Up Earning Six Figures As A Magician

He says you can make up to $5k a month "quite quickly."

Jonah Babins

This article is part of Narcity's bi-weekly Millennial Money Makers series, which profiles young Canadians who are making money in "new" — and often surprising — ways. Have a story to tell? Get in touch with sarah.rohoman@narcity.com.

Being a magician as a full-time job low key seems like something out of a Harry Potter movie, but 27-year-old Jonah Babins is proof that you can make it in the industry.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto Company Switched To A 4-Day Workweek & Says They Are More 'Relaxed' & 'Happy'

The company's revenue has actually increased!

SITURA INC.

A Toronto roofing company took the four-day workweek plunge, and its employees are apparently more "relaxed" and "happy."

Situra switched over to a four-day workweek in April 2021 on a rotating schedule that allows its customers to have service five days a week while still shortening employees' hours.

Keep Reading Show less

The Ontario Liberals Just Proposed A 4-Day Workweek Pilot If They Get Elected In 2022

The party leader says that similar pilot projects are working well in other countries.👇

StevenDelDuca | Twitter, Yanmingzhang | Dreamstime

The Ontario Liberal Party has promised to launch a four-day workweek pilot project in the province, if they get elected in June 2022.

Party leader Steven Del Duca made the announcement on Sunday afternoon at a keynote address at the party's Annual General Meeting. He explained that other countries, like Spain, Iceland and New Zealand, have already committed to testing a shorter workweek for employees

Keep Reading Show less